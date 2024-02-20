Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is finally getting a gameplay trailer, and it's coming TOMORROW

What you need to know

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has announced that the first trailer for the game's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is premiering tomorrow morning.

Specifically, the trailer is scheduled to go live on February 21, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. I've embedded the link to its YouTube premiere in the text below.

It's being called a "gameplay reveal trailer," so we know for sure that the trailer will give us our first look at in-game footage of the DLC.

Very little is known about Shadow of the Erdtree currently, other than that it will be similar to FromSoftware's Dark Souls and Bloodborne DLCs in terms of overall size and scope.

Praise the Erdtree, it's finally happening. Nearly one year after developer FromSoftware first announced Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, the expansion is finally getting an official trailer.

Announced on X (Twitter) through the official Elden Ring account, the trailer is scheduled to go live tomorrow morning — February 21, 2024 — at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET (or February 22 at midnight, in Japanese time). It's being called a "gameplay reveal trailer," so we know for a fact that we'll be getting our first look at in-game footage of the DLC when it goes live. I've embedded the link to the YouTube premiere below.

Hopefully, we'll also get a concrete release date for the DLC, as there hasn't been anything official on when it'll launch from FromSoftware or Bandai Namco thus far. Even if we don't, though (and that seems pretty unlikely to me), I'm just ecstatic we're finally learning more about the long-awaited expansion to 2022's Game of the Year.

We've known very little about Shadow of the Erdtree since it was revealed in 2023, other than the fact that it'll be similar to the DLCs in FromSoftware's other games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne in terms of overall size and scope. The original teaser image for the expansion has many players speculating that it may take place before the events of the base game and will prominently feature the character Miquella, though this hasn't been confirmed officially.

In recent months, a leak on a Thrustmaster controller page as well as a new DLC listing in Elden Ring's Steam backend has led some to believe Shadow of the Erdtree might shadow drop on February 25, which is the anniversary of the game's original release date. Personally, I don't think that's going to happen — FromSoftware's Yasuhiro Kitao noted that the DLC was "still a little ways off" in a December interview — though I do think those backend updates indicate we're about to see the expansion go up for preorder. I suppose only time will tell, and I'm hoping tomorrow's trailer will tell us plenty.

If Shadow of the Erdtree is coming in the near future and you haven't played Elden Ring yet, I strongly suggest picking it up and starting your playthrough now. It's an unbelievably colossal action RPG with a world as deep as it is wide, and depending on how thoroughly you choose to explore its vast and rich setting, you can easily spend well over 100 hours in the Lands Between.

A Tarnished looking at the Erdtree from the edge of a Limgrave cliff in Elden Ring. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

We gave it a perfect score and called it "FromSoftware's magnum opus" in our Elden Ring review, and honestly, it might be my favorite game of all time. Without question, it's certainly one of the best Xbox games and best PC games, and a must-play title for anyone who loves action RPGs. Like FromSoftware's other games, it's tough, but fair, and is considerably more approachable than the likes of Dark Souls or Sekiro thanks to things like Spirit Ash summons and powerful consumables you can craft.

If you do decide to pick up the game, I strongly recommend playing through it blind with no help from the internet. Should you feel that you need some help, though, we've put together extensive guides on the best weapons and the best builds, along with the best spells and plenty of other topics.