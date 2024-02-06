Enshrouded: Ghost Glider location and how to find it

Enshrouded is the second biggest survival launch of the year, second only to the monstrous launch of Palworld. It's a unique blend of action RPG elements combined with a large open world packed full of exploration-worthy areas. Enshrouded is shaping up to be my favorite early access release ever.

With endless love comes endless wonder. Many out there are searching deep throughout the world when getting started with Enshrouded for the best gear, loot, and areas to build.

Let's make things easier and show you where the best glider in the game is—the Ghost Glider.

What is a Glider?

It's gorgeous! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

A glider is the best method of travel in the game. Bolstered by Ancient Spires found throughout the world, gliders allow players to bypass terrain that's otherwise tough to cross via the air. However, they are relatively limited.

Like paragliders in real life, you can only stay in the air for so long. Players start the game off by being able to craft the beginning glider. While still integral to helping players navigate, upgrading your glider is essential to get across the landscape faster and farther.

How to reach the Ghost Glider

(Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The Ghost Glider is located in the bottom-right, or South Eastern corner of the map in the Sun Temple. Players will find it in a golden chest near the very top of the temple. The trick is getting there.

There are two main requirements that players should adhere to before even attempting this, as well as two optional:

Reach Altar Level 4 - Doing this makes traversal to the area itself possible. While most of the area is surrounded by fog that's higher level, there are still paths available to players that have at least reached level 4.

- Doing this makes traversal to the area itself possible. While most of the area is surrounded by fog that's higher level, there are still paths available to players that have at least reached level 4. Craft the Advanced Glider - To jump certain unpassable chasms, players will need this g lider to reach their destination safely, as much of the area is covered by Deadly Enshrouded .

To jump certain unpassable chasms, players will need this g to reach their destination safely, as much of the area is covered by . Bring stone or a Flame Altar (optional) - Once you reach the zone, you'll want to place another Flame Altar for convenience. Stone is hard to come by in this location, so bring some before entering.

Once you reach the zone, you'll want to place another Flame Altar for convenience. Stone is hard to come by in this location, so bring some before entering. Double Jump (optional) - While not required, this makes traversal much easier in the area you're about to attempt. If they don't already have it, I highly recommend players spec into this.

Traveling East from a near middle point of the map, players should reach Ancient Spire - Kindlewastes. It's from here that the path is directly South. Players will need to jump from this spire to cross the abyss below. Once on the other side, continue south.

(Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

You'll eventually approach a village right outside of the temple, and it's here that you'll need to make a decision. Do this legitimately, or cheese it. I recommend that players who are nowhere near level 25 or without the gear should cheese it.

The hill in the distance is the one players much reach to place the Flame Altar. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The method I'll be describing is the cheese way. Make your way up the top left cliff; you're aiming for the top. Line up some easier jumps toward the base, then get ready to start mining steps to jump to. Once you've reached the top, place the Flame Altar.

(Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Aiming for the Sun Temple's tower below, take your leap. The Advanced Glider should see you most of the way. Aim for the highest point you can reach. Once you land, be careful of the flying enemies. They'll one-shot players without considerable armor or constitution buffs.

Mission Impossible music intensifies. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Find the Golden Chest located on the platform. Inside, you'll find the Ghost Glider. Congratulations, you're now the speediest flyer around!

Congratulations on your brand-new Ghost Glider! If this works for you when you play Enshrouded, or you find an easier method, let us know below in the comments or via social media. Otherwise, check out our essential guide to beginner tips, tricks, and mistakes to avoid in Enshrouded.