Enshrouded: How to get Resin

The survival game genre is taking off, with recent success stories like Valheim paving the way for monolithic games like Palworld to destroy the Steam charts. We now have another survival game, Enshrouded, capturing the hearts of gamers. It's performed well on Steam, with Keen Games celebrating 1 million players four days into Early Access.

One of the first things you'll want to do when you first start playing Enshrouded is Strengthen the Flame at your Flame Altar so you can last longer in the Shroud. One of the necessary materials for that is Resin — and I've got you covered with details on where you can get this essential resource.

How to find Resin in Enshrouded

These are the types of trees you'll want to focus on cutting down for Resin. (Image credit: Future)

To get Resin in Enshrouded, you'll need to chop down trees, but it's important to note that only yellow and red-leafed trees guarantee that Resin will drop. There are trees everywhere in the game, and while you can get Resin from green ones, the drop rate will be much lower than yellow-leafed trees. It's also worth mentioning that larger trees drop more Resin, so prioritize cutting these down first.

For some extra help, you can check out this quick YouTube video I made for a quick explainer on how to get Resin in Enshrouded, as well as where you can find a few yellow-leafed trees near the first base camp in the game.

What do you need Resin for in Enshrouded?

Resin is used in a wide variety of different crafting recipes. (Image credit: Future)

There are a ton of recipes in Enshrouded that require Resin to craft. One of the biggest things you'll need it for is to Strengthen the Flame at a Flame Altar, which is necessary for going to new areas of the map that have deadlier Shroud levels. Each level upgrade permanently adds a minute to your max Shroud timer, too.

Other crafts that use Resin include magical items and weapons, as well as many different armor sets. Make sure you craft a good axe and chop down any and all yellow-leafed trees when you see them.

It took me a while to get into Enshrouded. However, after understanding the game a bit better and figuring out where to find resources like Resin, I'm starting to enjoy it. It's definitely a bit more in-depth and layered than Palworld, so I was a bit put off at first. However, the game is fun, and the combat is more satisfying than Palworld. Unfortunately, I can't get the game to run well on my ASUS ROG Ally, which was a huge selling point for me with Palworld as I played nearly 30 hours of the game on the handheld which really gave me that Pokémon feel.

If you haven't jumped on the Enshrouded train yet, now is a great time. The game is only $29.99 on Steam. It's still in Early Access and could change a lot in the future, but it's a great experience right now and you can play co-op multiplayer with up to 16 players.