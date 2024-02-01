Enshrouded: How to unlock the Rake and Scrappy Rake

Enshrouded is one of my favorite games so far in 2024. Having played the beta back in October of 2023, I was eagerly awaiting release. Now, with over 1,000,000 players and only losing out to the wildly popular Palworld, it's safe to say Enshrouded has been a massive success.

In Enshrouded, players tackle the world to clear the fog that engulfs the land. Along the way, they'll have to level and craft their way through hours of content to free the world. If you're like me, then you're probably crazy about building the most awesome home and needing to flatten some ground; here's how to get the best tool for the job!

Obtaining the Rake

You can create greatness and horror (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

You unlock the rake relatively early in the game. Once you've placed a Flame Altar down, craft a workbench and place that as well. You'll discover the Rake recipe on the workbench after obtaining the necessary materials:

6 Wood Logs

2 String - Created by obtaining plant fiber and crafting inside your inventory.

- Created by obtaining plant fiber and crafting inside your inventory. 2 Stone

Remember that the Rake can only be used when inside the boundaries set by the Flame Altar.

Obtaining the Scrappy Rake

(Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

To unlock, players will need to reach him by going through their first Enshrouded area.

First, players should construct a base, even if it's somewhat simple. Get the workbench up and running, then make some rudimentary weapons. Head down to the Enshrouded area and follow the path next to the bridge.

To the open road! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Continue down said path, sticking to it. You'll encounter some enemies along the way, so tread carefully. Eventually, you'll begin to head back up the hill and into a cave; if you have, you're on the right track. You'll run square into a wall of metal that you can ascend.

Make sure you have the stamina (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Follow the path up and take a left. Use your map if you get lost, but players shouldn't have a hard time making it to the objective, so long as they follow the trail. Make your way to the camp, where you'll locate more enemies. Take them on, then run inside the building. Approach the summoning cage, and you'll unlock the Blacksmith.

Pick a nice comfy spot, but you can replace him if you don't like it! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

You can head back to base and craft a Summoning Staff to place him. All it takes is one twig. Talk to the Blacksmith once you've placed him down, and craft the Scrappy Rake. It requires the following materials:

1 Rake - This recipe consumes your old Rake .

- This recipe consumes your old . 2 Metal Scraps - These can be obtained from humanoid enemies of the Enshrouded areas or areas outside of that. There are some encampments on the other side of the bridge near the area where you found the Blacksmith that have enemies carrying these.

- These can be obtained from humanoid enemies of the Enshrouded areas or areas outside of that. There are some encampments on the other side of the bridge near the area where you found the that have enemies carrying these. 1 Charcoal - Made by combining Dirt and Wood in the Charcoal Kiln. This is built by talking to the Blacksmith with 20 Stones.

That's all for obtaining the Rake! If there's any guide you'd like to see published on Windows Central when it comes to Enshrouded then let us know in comment section or on social media!