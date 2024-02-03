Enshrouded: How to get Metal Scraps

In what some are calling the next Battle Royale craze, survival games seem to be resonating a lot with players. Palworld quickly broke tons of Steam records when it launched in late January, but Enshrouded — a new survival ARPG from Keen Games — is also capturing a lot of attention as well. It even reached 1 million players just four days after its Early Access launch, which is quite the achievement.

There are a lot of materials you need to find to craft all of the different items in the game. And like many other survival games, Enshrouded doesn't exactly scream to the player how or where to find them. One very important type of resource is Metal Scraps, and if you're not sure how to get it, this is the guide for you.

How to find Metal Scraps in Enshrouded

Make sure to break pots and barrels to find Metal Scraps in the world. (Image credit: Future)

To get Metal Scraps in Enshrouded, you'll need to loot metal items in the world or loot the corpses of enemies. If you see something that might contain metal or looks like it's made of metal, it's best to see if you can loot or mine it with a pickaxe as it should contain some Metal Scraps. Note that the metal pods in the Cinder Vault you first woke up in at the start of the game give Metal Scraps when broken with a pickaxe, so take advantage of that. You should also break barrels, pots, and other containers since they can give Metal Scraps, too.

Nearly all Scavenger enemies (the ones that wear rags and attack with hooks and arrow cannons) you kill in Enshrouded should drop Metal Scraps, so if you really want to farm them up, the best option is to find a large area full of these foes and take them out. You'll typically find them manning outposts near major points of interest like abandoned towns or Flame Shrines and Sanctums, and since these bases have defensive walls and towers that look hastily cobbled together, they're easy to spot.

What are Metal Scraps for in Enshrouded?

The Scrappy Rake is one of the many tools and items you can create with Metal Scraps. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Metal Scraps are one of the basic resources you'll need to craft a lot of items in Enshrouded. One of the most important things you can make with Metal Scraps, though, is Nails. Nails are used in so many different crafting recipes that you'll nearly always be required to have some Metal Scraps on hand.

Another item that you need Metal Scraps for are Metal Sheets, which require two pieces of Charcoal and two Metal Scraps to make in a Forge. These are used to create advanced pieces of armor at the Blacksmith that offer good protection from incoming damage. The Scrappy Rake, a more durable version of the regular Rake that you can use to flatten pieces of terrain before building on them, also requires Metal Scraps to craft.

There are lots of other items that use Metal Scraps — as well as the Nails and Metal Sheets you can make with them — in Enshrouded. If farming materials is boring to you, just play the game naturally and hopefully, getting Metal Scraps won't be much of an issue. One of the best things about Enshrouded is that it tends to reward the materials necessary for most crafts by just playing normally, so don't worry too much about farming for them.

If you haven't checked out Enshrouded yet, now's as good of a time as ever to jump in. The game is only $29.99 on Steam, and there's co-op multiplayer for up to 16 players if you have that many friends (lucky you). It's great to see developers release games like this that are fun and well-polished, and it'll only get better as its journey through Early Access continues. If you want to help shape Enshrouded, check out its Discord to give your feedback.