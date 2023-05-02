Every free Honkai: Star Rail code — Stellar Jade, Credits, and other rewards

As was the case with Genshin Impact, players can easily unlock in-game rewards and goodies within Honkai: Star Rail simply by redeeming free codes. The code redemption process is very easy and straightforward. Not to mention that taking the time to do it can help unlock really helpful items like Credits, Stellar Jade, and other useful rewards.

I'll go over what the latest redeemable Honkai: Star Rail codes are and list the ones that have expired. Additionally, I've included step-by-step instructions for how to redeem these free codes both in-game and from the official website.

Honkai: Star Rail — Redeemable codes

Honkai: Star Rail Tingyun. (Image credit: miHoYo)

2T7BP4JVEBT7 - 3 Adventure Logs, 2 Condensed Aether, 3 Cosmic Fried Rice, 5,000 credits

- 3 Adventure Logs, 2 Condensed Aether, 3 Cosmic Fried Rice, 5,000 credits HSRVER10XEDLFE - 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

- 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits STARRAILGIFT - 50 Stellar Jade, 2 Traveler's Guide, 5 Bottled Soda, 10,000 Credits

Honkai: Star Rail — Expired codes

Honkai: Star Rail main characters. (Image credit: miHoYo)

HSRGRANDOPEN1 - 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits

- 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits HSRGRANDOPEN2 - 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler's Guide

- 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler's Guide HSRGRANDOPEN3 - 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether

Honkai: Star Rail — How to redeem codes

Note that you must have linked your HoYoverse Account in the User Center before being able to redeem free codes. There are two ways to redeem codes, we'll go over both options.

How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes on phone or PC

Honkai: Star Rail redeem code page. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Go to https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift. If you aren't logged in, log in now. Select your server. Paste the code into the box. Click on Redeem. Now return to your Honkai: Star Rail game and check your mailbox to see your unlocked rewards.

How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes in-game

Honkai: Star Rail redemption code menu. (Image credit: miHoYo)

Boot up Honkai: Star Rail. Open the pause menu. Look at your name card on the right of the screen and click on the "..." button next to it. Click on Redemption Code. Enter the code. Select confirm. Navigate to your in-game mailbox to view your unlocked rewards.

More rewards to come

As we learned with Genshin Impact, miHoYo tends to be very good about regularly providing new redemption codes to give free in-game goodies to players. This being the case, you'll want to make sure to circle back here often to see what the latest codes are that you can apply. We'll also keep track of all expired codes so you can see what kinds of rewards you might have missed out on.

At any rate, unlocking free Credits, Stellar Jade, and other helpful items can really help you make your way in this RPG. Have fun exploring and make sure to redeem your free rewards often!