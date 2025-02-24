Wanderstop, a game about running a tea shop, is now coming to Xbox Series X|S.

There's another showcase to check out, with publisher Annapurna Interactive taking a look at some upcoming titles in its slate with a dedicated Annapurna Interactive Showcase for February 2025.

If you're a fan of relaxing games with a unique tone, you'll definitely want to take a look at everything announced.

Where to watch the Annapurna Interactive Showcase

The Annapurna Showcase was held live on Monday, February 24, 2025. running for about 25 minutes and giving an overview of a handful of games. If you missed the showcase live, you can watch it on YouTube through the video above.

All PC and Xbox games shown during Annapurna Interactive Showcase February 2025

Below, I've listed all the different games from the Annapurna Showcase that are coming to Xbox and/or PC.

Wheel World has you saving the world on a bike this summer

Wheel World is a single-player title from Messhof, the developer of the Niddhogg games. Players have a bike and they need to save the world, but they get to do it while listening to chill music.

Wheel World is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, and it's slated to launch at some point in Summer 2025. If you want to check it out early, there's a demo available on Steam.

Wanderstop is headed to Xbox

Developer Ivy Road showed up with another look at the previously announced Wanderstop, a game about running a tea shop in the middle of a magic forest.

While we already knew this game was coming to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC, Wanderstop is also confirmed to be headed to Xbox Series X|S when it launches on March 11, 2025.

Like with Wheel World, there's a Steam demo available to check out right now.

Skin Deep finally arrives on PC in April

Blendo Games has been working on Skin Deep for years, and it's finally close at hand. This immersive sim has players working to take over a spaceship with sneaky tactics. It's coming to Windows PC on April 30, 2025.

Longtime fans or anyone discovering this game for the first time can check out a Steam demo right now.

Lushfoil Photography Sim

If you've ever wanted to practice your photography skills around the world without actually traveling, then be sure to check out Lushfoil Photography Sim. Developed by Matt Newell, this relaxing game is launching on April 15, 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

to a T

T-posing is well-established in games, but not quite like this game developed by uvula. In to a T, players have to get around and handle day-to-day life as a t. Literally.

to a T is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, and it has a release date of May 28, 2025.