So you binged the Fallout show, but you aren't ready to leave the wasteland? Head out on your own Vault Dweller adventure on the Cloud with GeForce NOW or Amazon Luna.

Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 are available now on NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud streaming service.

Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition are now free to play via cloud streaming on Amazon Luna.

All four games are also available to play via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's cloud streaming service.

Post-apocalyptic adventure franchise Fallout has benefited from a renewed interest with audiences that is likely due, at least in part, to the first season of Prime Video's television adaptation being released earlier this week. (You can read Windows Central's review of Fallout Season 1 here.) Fallout titles Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel and Fallout 76 were previously made available for free on Prime Gaming to celebrate the release of the television series.

Today, Amazon announced Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition and Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition will join the cloud via the Amazon Luna streaming service. The announcement was in tandem with NVIDIA announcing the addition of Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 were being added to its GeForce NOW cloud streaming service.

Fallout on Amazon Luna

Amazon Prime subscribers can claim Fallout 76 (on Xbox and PC) as free to keep, but Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas can only be played via the cloud. Fallout 3 and New Vegas can be played with a controller or keyboard and mouse as input options, and feature 1080p video. Amazon Luna is not included in Amazon Prime benefits, and those who want unlimited access to the cloud library will need to purchase a Luna+ subscription separately. However, Prime users can utilize Luna to play a rotating collection of games on the service at no extra cost. Amazon Luna is available via the web and on mobile devices.

Amazon Luna cloud gaming service is compatible with a wide array of platforms, including Fire TV, Fire Tablets, iOS and Android devices, Samsung and LG smart TVs, PC, Mac, and Chromebooks via the web.

Fallout 76 screenshot. (Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Fallout on NVIDIA GeForce NOW

As an alternative to Amazon Luna, NVIDIA GeForce NOW's subscription service has also added Fallout 76 and Fallout 4 to cloud streaming today. GeForce NOW subscribers will need an Ultimate membership to take their cloud-based wasteland adventures on the go, but there is an added benefit of playing the games at up to 4K resolution. GeForce NOW offers. GeForce NOW Ultimate subscriptions cost $20 a month and remove ads while allowing 8-hour sessions of cloud streaming.

Fallout on Xbox Game Pass

If you're already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, however, you don't need to shell out an extra fee or join another service to play Fallout on the cloud. The entire Fallout franchise is available on Xbox Cloud Gaming, the beta service that is bundled with Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. If you're still not on board with cloud gaming, Xbox Game Pass also allows you to install the games directly to your console or PC. There are no ads and no time limits on gameplay session lengths.

