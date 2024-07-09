Fans of Forza Horizon 5 need to jump on this INSANE preorder deal on this year's hottest alternative at almost half price

There's no new open world racer coming from Microsoft this year, so Forza Horizon 5 fans are consigned to playing the existing game a while longer. Or are they? A famous old franchise is being revived later this year, and it's the perfect alternative for fans. Better yet, on PC, there's already an insane preorder deal, where you can secure a copy of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown for just $26.89 right now, a discount of 47%.

One of this year's biggest sleeper hits

Even the early Steam Next Fest demo looked amazing. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Racing games are my jam, so naturally I've been tracking Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown since it was first announced. But I can't help but feel it's going under the radar, and that needs to change. Forza Horizon 5 is a great game, and I still love playing it, but there's always an itch for something new. This is that something new.

In my preview of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown based entirely on the Steam Next Fest demo, to say I was impressed would be underselling it. The sprawling Hong Kong map is beautiful and engaging, the cars are breathtaking, and there are so many little touches that take the RPG element a little further. Details like choosing your own interior trim, being able to get out of the car and walk around the dealerships while you hunt for your next ride. It's about as immersive as any game I've seen of this type.

The lack of a new Forza Horizon game this year also gives Solar Crown a chance to really shine. It's a racer that rewards skill, and is clearly something that's going to offer a lot of hours of fun. The fact you can snag a copy on PC right now at such a discounted price is the icing on the cake. So go ahead, I really don't think you'll be disappointed.