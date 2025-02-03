Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gets a Steam Deck hotfix and other emergency stability fixes on PC

Junon, one of the many memorable locales of Final Fantasy 7 reborn with modern graphics in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Two weeks ago, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally launched on PC to much fanfare and critical acclaim (including us when we gave it a 4.5-star review). However, players recently have encountered several stifling stability and graphical issues hampering their enjoyment when playing it on PC and the Steam Deck as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Steam Deck verified.

In response to this, Square Enix has just today rolled out a small hotfix patch to resolve these technical difficulties players have been dealing with. According to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Steam page, this patch contains the following fixes:

Improved overall game stability, including several bug fixes.

Fixed the graphics preset to be set to 'Low' when launching for the first time on Steam Deck, even when save data is linked from the cloud. (The next time the game is launched on Steam Deck, the saved settings will be applied.)

When playing on a PC that supports NVIDIA DLSS, the default setting for 'Anti-Aliasing Method' is now set to 'DLSS'.

The DirectStorage DLL (Dynamic Link Library) has been updated to the latest version.

One of the biggest issues addressed was that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth kept syncing up the graphics settings to the Steam Cloud when playing it on Steam Deck. This was a big problem because it forced Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to run at higher graphic settings than the Steam Deck is capable of handling when playing across multiple platforms, and caused the game's performance to suffer as a result.

With this patch, this bug will hopefully be eliminated now so players can play one of the best PC games of 2025 without any hassle and enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC-exclusive features (provided that their PC rig meets Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC spec requirements).

