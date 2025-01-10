Square Enix confirms that Windows PC will be the best place to play 'Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth,' with enhanced graphics, improved framerates, and other exclusive features

Take a sneak peek at the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC version's exclusive features like upgraded visuals and framerates, NVIDIA DLSS upscaling, DualSense controller support, and more in its newest trailer.

Promotional screenshot of the player riding a Chocobo in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Take flight riding the iconic Chocobo to traverse the world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. (Image credit: Square Enix)

On January 9, 2025, Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming and highly-anticipated PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is set to be released on Steam on January 23, 2025. Aside from a grand montage of the game's cinematic set pieces and action-packed gameplay, the trailer showcases technical features that will be exclusive to this upcoming PC title compared to the PlayStation version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

These exclusive features coming to the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth include:

  • Improved lighting.
  • Enhanced visuals and textures.
  • DualSense Wireless Controller Support.
  • NVIDIA DLSS Functionality (which will upscale the image quality and improve the framerate).
  • Three graphical pre-set options (Low, Medium, and High).
  • 4K resolutions and 120fps framerates.
  • Customizable on-screen NPC count to best suit the specs of your PC rig.
  • Mouse and keyboard support.

If you want to see if your PC rig has what it takes to run the game and take full advantage of its PC-exclusive features, check out our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC requirements and specs guide.

Continue the journey to stop Sephiroth in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Promotional screenshot of the player arriving in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

A vast world of wonder and dangers awaits you in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was originally released on February 29, 2024, for the PlayStation 5. Then during the 2024 Game Awards in December 2024, a PC port for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was announced as a part of Square Enix's newfound goal to bring more of its titles to more platforms.

Despite failing to meet Square Enix's sales expectations, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth still received a ton of critical acclaim from both critics and fans for improving upon the foundations of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It has a much more advanced combat system, bigger boss fights, a grander story with more twists and turns, a mountain of easter eggs for longtime Final Fantasy fans, and a large, gorgeous-looking world to explore.

If the improved graphics and framerates shown in this trailer meet up to expectations, then Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a good chance of receiving a standing ovation from PC players and becoming one of the best PC games of 2025.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is currently available on PlayStation 5, and is slated to launch on Windows PC via Steam on January 23, 2025.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The hunt for Sephiroth continues in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Travel across a world filled with wonder and danger as Cloud, Barrett, Tifa, Aerith, and Red XIII strive to save the world and discover world-shattering revelations.

See at: CDKeys (Steam)

