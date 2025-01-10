Square Enix confirms that Windows PC will be the best place to play 'Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth,' with enhanced graphics, improved framerates, and other exclusive features

Take flight riding the iconic Chocobo to traverse the world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

On January 9, 2025, Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming and highly-anticipated PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is set to be released on Steam on January 23, 2025. Aside from a grand montage of the game's cinematic set pieces and action-packed gameplay, the trailer showcases technical features that will be exclusive to this upcoming PC title compared to the PlayStation version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

These exclusive features coming to the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth include:

Improved lighting.

Enhanced visuals and textures.

DualSense Wireless Controller Support.

NVIDIA DLSS Functionality (which will upscale the image quality and improve the framerate).

Three graphical pre-set options (Low, Medium, and High).

4K resolutions and 120fps framerates.

Customizable on-screen NPC count to best suit the specs of your PC rig.

Mouse and keyboard support.

If you want to see if your PC rig has what it takes to run the game and take full advantage of its PC-exclusive features, check out our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC requirements and specs guide.

Continue the journey to stop Sephiroth in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

A vast world of wonder and dangers awaits you in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was originally released on February 29, 2024, for the PlayStation 5. Then during the 2024 Game Awards in December 2024, a PC port for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was announced as a part of Square Enix's newfound goal to bring more of its titles to more platforms.

Despite failing to meet Square Enix's sales expectations, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth still received a ton of critical acclaim from both critics and fans for improving upon the foundations of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It has a much more advanced combat system, bigger boss fights, a grander story with more twists and turns, a mountain of easter eggs for longtime Final Fantasy fans, and a large, gorgeous-looking world to explore.

If the improved graphics and framerates shown in this trailer meet up to expectations, then Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a good chance of receiving a standing ovation from PC players and becoming one of the best PC games of 2025.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is currently available on PlayStation 5, and is slated to launch on Windows PC via Steam on January 23, 2025.

