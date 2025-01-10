Square Enix confirms that Windows PC will be the best place to play 'Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth,' with enhanced graphics, improved framerates, and other exclusive features
Take a sneak peek at the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC version's exclusive features like upgraded visuals and framerates, NVIDIA DLSS upscaling, DualSense controller support, and more in its newest trailer.
On January 9, 2025, Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming and highly-anticipated PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is set to be released on Steam on January 23, 2025. Aside from a grand montage of the game's cinematic set pieces and action-packed gameplay, the trailer showcases technical features that will be exclusive to this upcoming PC title compared to the PlayStation version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
These exclusive features coming to the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth include:
- Improved lighting.
- Enhanced visuals and textures.
- DualSense Wireless Controller Support.
- NVIDIA DLSS Functionality (which will upscale the image quality and improve the framerate).
- Three graphical pre-set options (Low, Medium, and High).
- 4K resolutions and 120fps framerates.
- Customizable on-screen NPC count to best suit the specs of your PC rig.
- Mouse and keyboard support.
If you want to see if your PC rig has what it takes to run the game and take full advantage of its PC-exclusive features, check out our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC requirements and specs guide.
Continue the journey to stop Sephiroth in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was originally released on February 29, 2024, for the PlayStation 5. Then during the 2024 Game Awards in December 2024, a PC port for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was announced as a part of Square Enix's newfound goal to bring more of its titles to more platforms.
Despite failing to meet Square Enix's sales expectations, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth still received a ton of critical acclaim from both critics and fans for improving upon the foundations of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It has a much more advanced combat system, bigger boss fights, a grander story with more twists and turns, a mountain of easter eggs for longtime Final Fantasy fans, and a large, gorgeous-looking world to explore.
If the improved graphics and framerates shown in this trailer meet up to expectations, then Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a good chance of receiving a standing ovation from PC players and becoming one of the best PC games of 2025.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is currently available on PlayStation 5, and is slated to launch on Windows PC via Steam on January 23, 2025.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!