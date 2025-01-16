Square Enix announces Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Steam Deck Verified and shows off a fluffy Chocobo-themed handheld

Cloud and company prepare to fight in the Battle Square of the Golden Saucer.

We're only one week away from the grand launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC via Steam. In light of this, Square Enix has decided to fuel the fans' already high expectations further by announcing that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been Steam Deck Verified.

Square Enix has even shown off a small video demonstration of the game running on the Steam Deck on their official X account.

While it is difficult to dissect from the live footage, it appears that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is capable of running smoothly on the Steam Deck with no framerate drops. Though we will have to wait until it the game is released on January 23, 2025, to see how far players can push the graphical fidelity and framerates of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Additionally, Square Enix has also demonstrated Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Steam Deck with a custom-built, Chocobo-themed Steam Deck — Complete with a fluffy, yellow casing and feathery plumage. For those unaware, Chocobos are the giant cute birds you ride on to travel fast in Final Fantasy games, and this fluffy, custom Steam Deck made in homage to them is just as adorable.

The YouTube video description for the Chocobo-themed Steam Deck refers to it as a "specially crafted Fluffy Chocobo Steam Deck," basically clarifying that this unique Steam Deck is definitely not coming to market. The description further clarifies that "we don't advise trying to wrap high-tech gaming gear in fur at home." Regardless, I'm betting that hardcore Final Fantasy fans would be dying to get ahold of one of these.

Only a week left until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth comes to PC and Steam Deck

Just under a week ago, Square Enix divulged the PC-exclusive features for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, ranging from framerate/graphical improvements, NVIDIA DLSS Functionality, DualSense controller support, and more. However, this upcoming PC game getting confirmation of being Steam Deck Verified trumps all those features in my opinion.

This means I'll get to play one of the biggest games in the Final Fantasy franchise in recent years, wherever and whenever I want now. This isn't unlike how my colleague, Jez Corden, is enjoying the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection on the go via Xbox Cloud Gaming, thanks to the underrated Xbox Play Anywhere feature.

With the imminent release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC and rumors circulating that an Xbox port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake for 2025 is in the works along with an alleged Xbox port of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for 2026, Final Fantasy 7 fans have a lot to look forward to in the future.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is currently available on PlayStation 5, and is slated to launch on Windows PC via Steam on January 23, 2025.