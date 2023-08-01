Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker's final days will soon be here with Patch 6.5 'Growing Light'

What you need to know

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will conclude with its final patch titled 6.5 "Growing Light".

This is a two-part patch, with the first arriving in October 2023 and the second part in January 2024.

This wraps up the Endwalker story in preparation of the release of the latest expansion Dawntrail.

It has been a wild few days for Final Fantasy XIV fans with the announcement of Dawntrail; the latest expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, which will bring an entirely new story arc for the first time since A Realm Reborn was released a decade ago. Before that, however, there's a slew of new content to be released with the highlight being Patch 6.5 "Growing Light".

This is a two-part patch with the first part being released in October of 2023 and the second part in January 2024. Growing Light will wrap up the story of the highly acclaimed expansion "Endwalker" and will prepare players for the start of this new era of the game.

Here are a number of things scheduled to arrive with Patch 6.5 Growing Light this year:

New Main Scenario Quests (Part 1).

New Dungeon - The Lunar Subteranne.

Duty Support Expansion - This now allows you to play through all dungeons solo.

New Trial - Battle against Zeromus in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.

New Alliance Raid - Myths of the Realm #3: Explore the mysteries of Thaleia.

Endwalker's Final Days are upon us. (Image credit: Dan Rice)

This is just a selection of the content arriving in the first part of Patch 6.5 Growing Light, with the second patch 6.55 coming in January 2024 bringing even more to the table. There's even going to be a Final Fantasy XIV x Fall Guys crossover!

It looks like it will be a very exciting time for players in the run up to Dawntrail as well as the newly welcomed to Final Fantasy XIV Xbox players. Check here for the full press release on what's coming before the arrival of Dawntrail.