Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Ruin DLC is out now, just not for Xbox

What you need to know

Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach was released on December 16, 2021, for PC and PS4/PS5.

The popular horror title eventually made its way to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

The free Ruin DLC for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach was released today only on PC and PlayStation.

Five Nights at Freddy's has been a horror phenomenon for nearly a decade. Audiences around the world have shared in the terror of its unique brand of pizza-themed nightmare fuel. The latest entry, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach released in 2021, and developer Steel Wool Studios quickly announced that a free story expansion called Ruin would be making its way to the game. Thankfully, after a bit of waiting, the Ruin DLC is now available for Five Night's Freddy's: Security Breach, unless you're playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch.

In an official announcement, Steel Wool Studios claims the Ruin DLC will focus on familiar elements from the franchise and aims to be "far more dark, dreadful, and ominous than the base game." The developer also discussed why the Ruin expansion for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is heading to PS4, PS5, and PC before Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The [Ruin] DLC is going to launch on PS4, PS5, and PC. The Xbox and Switch versions of the DLC will be released at a later date. It was more important to us that we focus on a few specific platforms to give ourselves the time and space to work on what matters most - the game itself. Ryan McCaffrey - Executive Producer

While no release date has been announced for the Ruin DLC on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, the developer aims to support those versions later, much like the core game. For horror fans on Xbox and Nintendo, this is definitely a bit of a bummer. However, if you can't wait to dive into the dread-filled new campaign content for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, you might have to bust out your PS4, PS5, or PC. Or, if you want something to play while you wait, check out our list of the best horror games on Xbox and PC.