Forza Motorsport (2023) features over 500 cars, shows off fresh gameplay footage

What you need to know

Forza Motorsport (2023) is the next flagship simulation racing game from Turn10 Studios and Xbox Game Studios.

A ton of new gameplay footage was shown during the Xbox Developer_Direct show.

Turn10 Studios revealed plenty of fresh information, including announcing a starting car list of over 500 vehicles.

With real-time ray tracing at 4K and 60 FPS, Forza Motorsport (2023) is the series' most impressive title so far.

The Forza Motorsport franchise brings the best of simulation racing to Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, and the latest entry from Turn10 Studios and Xbox Game Studios looks more impressive than ever. The Xbox Developer_Direct show gave us another look at the upcoming Forza Motorsport (2023) title, with new gameplay footage and tantalizing details.

For one, Turn10 Studios confirmed during the Xbox Developer_Direct show that Forza Motorsport (2023) will feature over 500 cars at launch, with over 100 of those vehicles being entirely new to the Forza Motorsport franchise. There will also be 800 unique upgrades for those vehicles. 20 intricately detailed and meticulously crafted environments and locations give players plenty of variety, with five of those locations being entirely new.

From a technical standpoint, the next Forza Motorsport title turns everything up to 11. With real-time ray traced lighting at 4K and 60 FPS, Forza Motorsport (2023) looks crisp and detailed at every turn. It's also the first Forza Motorsport title with audio mixed natively for immersive audio formats, including engine noises, tire squeals, and even the suspension. From the physics engine to contextual damage and wear and tear build-up, Forza Motorsport (2023) is one of the most advanced simulation racing games ever made.

Players will be able to immerse themselves in Forza Motorsport (2023) via its all-new, completely redesigned online multiplayer mode, as well as an expansive single-player campaign that focuses on the art of car building.

No release date was officially announced for Forza Motorsport (2023), but it's still coming in early 2023 with more information heading to players in the near future. It's clear that Turn10 Studios is aiming for the top of the best Xbox racing games. When it launches, the new Forza Motorsport will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs, and Xbox Game Pass.