Forza Motorsport's seventh update brings back the Brands Hatch Grand Prix and Indy Circuits

News
By Alexander Cope
published

New race tracks, gameplay balance adjustments, changes to Forza Race Regulations, and more in the latest update.

Forza Motorsport (2023) promotional screenshot
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

What you need to know know

  • Forza Motorsport (2023) recently received its seventh post-launch update on April 8th, 2024.
  • This update includes the Brands Hatch Grand Prix and Indy Circuits, the Retro Racers Tour Career Event, Multiplayer Events, new Reward Cars, bug fixes, changes to Forza Race Regulations, and more.
  • Forza Motorsport (2023) is the 13th major installment of the Forza franchise and is a soft reboot of the Forza Motorsport series.

The current installment of Xbox Game Studio's Forza Motorsport series, Forza Motorsport (2023), received its seventh major update on April 8, 2024. This update to the popular racing games brings a plethora of new gameplay content, including bringing back the Brands Hatch: Grand Prix and Indy Circuit race tracks, new cars to drive in, new Career and Multiplayer events to complete, bug fixes, balance adjustments, and more.

Here are all the new features and changes for Forza Motorsport on Xbox Series X|S and PC you need to know in this update, as stated in the patch notes on the official Forza Motorsport Support website.

Forza Motorsport (2023) Update - New Content, Features and Events [All Platforms]

Track Addition

  • Brands Hatch: Grand Prix and Indy Circuits

Career Events

Get ready to challenge the brutal Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit

Top Gaming Recommendations

- Best gaming handhelds
- Best gaming laptops
- Best gaming monitors
- Best Xbox / PC gaming headsets
- Upcoming Xbox games
- Upcoming PC games

Veteran fans of Forza Motorsport will be happy to see the Brands Hatch return to the series in this latest update. First appearing in Forza Motorsport 6, the Brands Hatch racing track is one of the most iconic and challenging circuits in the series and in real life for a complex layout of a tricky opening turn, fast straights, constant changes in altitude, and numerous downhill and uphill sections.

The Grand Prix variation of the Brands Hatch circuit has given even the best racers a run for their money with a distance of 2.43 mi (3.91 km), nine turns, and three high-speed corners that require pin-point accurate turning points. Meanwhile, the Brand Hatches' Indy Circuit has a shorter distance of 1.21 mi (1.95 km) and 6 turns, making it more suitable but less exciting for slower cars and grassroots events to partake in.

So what are you waiting for, Forza fans? Strap into your favorite race cars and take on this iconic race track today in Forza Motorsport (2023), one of the best Xbox games for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

Forza Motorsport (2023)

Forza Motorsport (2023)

Step into the driver's seat of over 600 cards and race against the world's greatest racers in stunningly beautiful and immersive racing circuits in this next-gen reboot of the Forza Motorsport series.

Buy at: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FForza-Motorsport-Standard-Xbox-X%2Fdp%2FB0C7FM8QVG%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fcrid%3D1CSFDQABFD2W0%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.-eIxj272PNLxuY4VMbu0mrtZMN2P6wnrLk_K8_B_EkHeYIZTZGwxBlA496FumyX3bLYYbGGNrP92wzfsa8IjDfNZ_sVWUaTO8M130KFpLKbFiuOu4an7dCbLoZm7ug_6X8lsJ0O6xJrIJjgBWpVI8En9xg2Ln_1GlLL2IFTIupS0w1J4uOoRrK-wrDqpkLM0GOjRdMCBFOFSBNLEzgzQv3EBg3fTtdx39Ddq5hFkPLk.BjFeIcdoI0U8wjwRrP3uzv1gKlej2CmEATDWVLUtb7Y%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dforza%252Bmotorsport%26qid%3D1712654930%26sprefix%3Dforza%252Bmoto%252Caps%252C163%26sr%3D8-1%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon | <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fforza-motorsport-standard-edition-xbox-series-x-s-pc-ww" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">CDKeys | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6547747&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fforza-motorsport-standard-edition-xbox-series-x%2F6547747.p%3FskuId%3D6547747&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FForza-Motorsport-Xbox-Series-X%2F2987550077%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart

View Deal
Alexander Cope
Alexander Cope

Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is! 