FromSoftware stuns with the reveal of Elden Ring Nightreign at the Game Awards 2024

Bet you didn't see that one coming.

Just months after launching the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring, developer FromSoftware showed up at the Game Awards 2024 to reveal Elden Ring Nightreign, a co-op focused survival experience that revels in massive boss battles. You can check out the reveal trailer below:

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN デビュートレーラー【The Game Awards 2024】 - YouTube Watch On

RELATED: The Game Awards 2024 LIVE blog

Little else is known right now, but Elden Ring Nightreign is slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 at some point in 2025.