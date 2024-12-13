FromSoftware stuns with the reveal of Elden Ring Nightreign at the Game Awards 2024

Elden Ring Nightreign key art
The Nightreign has come. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Bet you didn't see that one coming.

Just months after launching the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring, developer FromSoftware showed up at the Game Awards 2024 to reveal Elden Ring Nightreign, a co-op focused survival experience that revels in massive boss battles. You can check out the reveal trailer below:

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN デビュートレーラー【The Game Awards 2024】 - YouTube ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN デビュートレーラー【The Game Awards 2024】 - YouTube
Watch On

RELATED: The Game Awards 2024 LIVE blog

Little else is known right now, but Elden Ring Nightreign is slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 at some point in 2025.

Samuel Tolbert
Freelance Writer

Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.