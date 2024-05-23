Get yer boltguns ready! One of the best shooters of 2023 is getting a DLC expansion this summer.

What you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, the retro-inspired first-person shooter, will receive a DLC expansion called Forges of Corruption on June 18, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

This DLC expansion will take players on a new mission to exterminate the Forces of Chaos. This mission will include new environments to explore, new weapons to collect, and new enemies to purge. A new Horde Mode will also be implemented as a free update.

A new edition of Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun will also be released at the same time as the DLC, the Forges of Corruption Edition, which bundles the base game and the DLC expansion together.

At this year's annual Warhammer Skull Showcase event, it was announced that Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, a first-person shooter inspired classic shooters like DOOM, will get a new DLC expansion on June 18, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

This DLC, Forges of Corruption, will send players on a dangerous mission to the planet of Graia and exterminate the forces of Chaos seeking to corrupt it.

Forges of Corruption will feature new dark and gothic environments to explore, new Chaos enemies to fight, such as the Helbrute, Havoc, and Terminator, and new weapons to purge them with, like the Missile Launcher or the Multi-Melta.

In addition to the new DLC, the game will receive free updates that will add a new Horde mode (with four difficulty levels) where players will battle endless waves of enemies and complete special achievements, a navigation guide to help players through levels, and lots of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

On top of that, a new edition of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, called Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Forges of Corruption Edition, will launch on the same day as the DLC. The Forges of Corruption Edition will contain the base game and the Forges of Corruption DLC expansion together in one definitive package.

By your fury, they shall know the Emperor's name!

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Focus Entertainment) (Image credit: Focus Entertainment) (Image credit: Focus Entertainment) (Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

I'm happy to see this Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun receive more content updates, as this was one of the best Xbox games I played in 2023. It was an immensely satisfying bloodbath of a shooter with detailed retro graphics, a vast arsenal of fun weapons to kill enemies, and a fast-paced and brutal combat system that made me feel like an unstoppable Space Marine.

I can't wait to jump back into the Power Armor of Malum Caedo and destroy Daemons and traitorous Chaos Marines once more when Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun's Forges of Corruption DLC launches on June 18, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam.

If you're a fan of Warhammer 40,000 and retro-inspired boomer shooters, check out my review of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and see why this is one of the best Warhammer 40,000 games on the market.