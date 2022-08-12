Halo Infinite gives away free XP Boosts after fixing nasty challenge bug

What you need to know

343 Industries has provided certain players with 20 Challenge Swap and 10 XP Boost consumables in Halo Infinite.

Players that own the game's Season 1 Premium Battle Pass and have played Halo Infinite between the dates of May 3 and Aug. 9, 2022 will receive these items next time they log into Halo Infinite.

These consumables were given to players as compensation for a bug that prevented owners of the Season 1 Battle Pass from accessing a fourth challenge slot after Season 2 launched, making it harder for them to earn XP and rank up.

In Halo Infinite, purchasing and equipping a Premium Battle Pass unlocks a fourth challenge slot that players can take advantage of to make progress on multiple challenges at once. This allows them to work through their challenges, earn XP, and rank up their Battle Pass faster. However, when Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves went live on May 3, fans that bought the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass noticed that their extra challenge slot for it was no longer available — and the only way players could get it to unlock again was to purchase Season 2's Battle Pass.

343 Industries confirmed that this was a bug shortly after Season 2's launch, and a fix for the issue was deployed in the recent Halo Infinite August update. As a result, Season 1 Battle Pass owners can now work on four challenges while progressing through it regardless of whether they own the Season 2 pass or not. However, since they were unable to use that extra challenge slot for several months, it's been harder for those fans to work on their Season 1 pass until now.

This week’s #HaloInfinite Drop Pod resolved an issue with the fourth Challenge Slot that was introduced in Season 2. Today, the team granted 20 Challenge Swaps and 10 XP boosts to all players who owned Season 1's Premium Battle Pass & signed in between May 3-August 9, 2022. (1/2) https://t.co/bEFpa1alZEAugust 12, 2022 See more

As compensation for the trouble caused by the bug, 343 Industries has given all players that own the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass and have logged into the game between the dates of May 3 and Aug. 9, 2022 access to 20 Challenge Swaps and 10 XP Boosts. The former allows players to swap a challenge they don't like for a new one, while the latter doubles all XP gains for an hour after they're used.

The XP Boosts in particular will be incredibly helpful for gamers, as if you're able to complete several challenges while one is active, it's possible to rank up your Battle Pass several times. Note that even if you bought and completed the Halo Infinite Season 1 Battle Pass before Season 2's launch, you'll still benefit from this compensation as long as you've played recently since you'll be able to use the XP Boosts for the current Season 2 pass (or future ones).

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox and PC. Despite some of its issues, it's one of the best Xbox shooters on the market right now for fans of arena-style FPS combat, and since the multiplayer is free-to-play, there's zero barrier to entry. The campaign is fantastic, too, as it features exhilarating gameplay and an excellent story.