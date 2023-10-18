Halo Infinite is seeing a large resurgence in players since the launch of Season 5

What you need to know

Halo Infinite Season 5 content dropped on October 17.

The game's player base saw a boost in concurrent players as tracked by SteamDB, with active player numbers having doubled just a few hours after the launch.

Halo Infinite received a fresh season of content that may have injected some new life into Xbox's flagship franchise. Halo Championship Series partnered streamer Mint Blitz noted via Twitter an image from SteamDB of Halo Infinite reaching 18,003 concurrent players via Valve's PC gaming platform, Steam. Shortly after the tweet, the 24-hour peak player count topped out at 18,007.

On October 17, Halo Infinite peaked at 18,007 concurrent players on Steam —more than double the previous 24-hour peak. (Image credit: SteamDB)

The streamer speculated that there could be as many as 60,000 concurrent players across Xbox and PC. Microsoft does not release active or concurrent player stats, however, so verifying any speculation on the health of the player base across all platforms can be difficult.

A ton of new Halo Infinite features

Halo Infinite: Season 5 adds a mountain of fresh content to the game. Firefight mid-season, new Arena maps, and advanced AI in Forge mode are just some of the headline features. 343i has also tweaked the balance of various weapons based on fan feedback, and Halo Infinite also enjoyed a successful World Championship event in the past few weeks.

Unofficial Halo stat tracker Halo.IP on Twitter also shared unofficial statistics for Halo Infinite following the launch of Season 5, putting the concurrent player count at 46,184 players across PC and Xbox as of 4:30 PM PT on October 17, 2023.

The account clarified that the statistics were not gathered during peak hours; however, they still surpassed the player counts recorded during Halo Infinite's launch of Season 4, which peaked just below 30,000 concurrent players.

SteamDB has listed Halo Infinite as trending, and the game is currently sitting among Steam's top sellers at #9. Viewership for Halo Infinite on Twitch is also up, with a 24-hour peak of 9,828 viewers watching Halo Infinite livestreams.