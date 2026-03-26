Here are the Forza Horizon 6 PC, Steam Deck, and ROG Ally full system requirements

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Playground has released the recommended hardware needed to power Forza Horizon 6, and it's not as bad as you'd think.

A screenshot of Forza Horizon 6.
Forza Horizon 6 looks to be continuing the series' reputation for optimization on PC. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)