Hogwarts Legacy Fwooper locations: How to capture the magical African bird

Hogwarts Legacy keeps you busy going to classes, thwarting an evil group of people, and helping dozens of NPCs with sidequests. When you've got some downtime, you can work on collecting the 13 different species of magical beasts found in the wild. One of the more tricky creatures to catch is undoubtedly the Fwooper, an owl-like bird that comes in a number of vibrant colors. Its ability to fly high out of reach can make it particularly difficult to nab with the Nab-sack.

No worries. I'm here to show you where you can find plenty of Fwooper Dens in Hogwarts Legacy. On top of that, I'll go over the best practice for catching Fwoopers.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to unlock Fwooper

Deek the House-Elf in The Room of Requirement. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Being able to run around and capture magical beasts is just one aspect that helps make Hogwarts Legacy one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there. But before you can start capturing Fwoopers, you must complete the quests titled, "The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom." This is a quest given out by Deek the House-Elf in The Room of Requirements relatively early on in Hogwarts Legacy. If you haven't completed this quest then Fwoopers will not appear on the map.

Hogwarts Legacy: Fwooper Den locations

Fwooper Den location on map. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are a few Fwooper Den locations around the Hogwarts Legacy World Map. Here's how to get to these magical beast dens.

Den Location 1: Go to World Map → Hogwarts Valley → Northern South Sea Bog Floo Flame and travel northwest.

Den Location 2: Go to World Map → Feldcroft Region → Rookwood Castle Floo Flame and travel northwest.

Den Location 3 & 4: Go to World Map → Manor Cape → Bainburgh Floo Flame and fly southeast over the water to Clagmar Coast. There are two Fwooper Dens very close together along the coast.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to catch a Fwooper

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Step 1: While near a Fwooper Den, use Disillusionment to turn invisible. Now sneak up closer to where the Fwoopers are flying around. They might startle if they hear you moving, but if you stay still they'll eventually land nearby.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Step 2: Get closer to a Fwooper and cast Levioso. If you're still somewhat far from this magical bird than quickly run closer and cast Levioso again to keep the Fwooper in the air.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Step 3: Then quickly pull out your Nab-sack and press the button that shows up on the screen multiple times in order to capture this owl-like creature.

Catching insanity

You wouldn't think it by looking at Fwoopers in Hogwarts Legacy, but within the wizarding world, these vibrant birds have a high-pitched song that can drive anyone who listens to it insane. Fortunately, being around these creature in the Avalanche Software's game doesn't have any unpleasant effects.

Catching Fwoopers can be rather tricky since they can easily fly off while you're attempting to pull them in with the Nab-sack. However, if you sneak up close to their den while invisible and then get close to them before pulling out your Nab-sack, your chances of catching them significantly increase.