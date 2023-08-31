How big is Starfield? Map and download size explained

How big is Starfield? In terms of download size, Starfield is 125+ GB, meaning you'll need quite a lot of storage to install it. In-game, Bethesda's new sci-fi RPG epic has over 1,000 planets to explore along with a huge main story and tons of side quests.

How big is the Starfield download size?

Games — especially AAA ones — have steadily increased in file size over the years, with open world RPGs like Starfield often requiring over 100+ GB of space. With that trend in mind, many are naturally wondering just how much storage they'll need to keep available for Bethesda's massive space exploration title.

Officially, Starfield's download size is 125GB. However, now that preloads for the game are live on Xbox and its full PC file size has been discovered by fans, we know that specifically, Starfield requires 126.1GB on Xbox Series X|S and 139.84GB on Windows PC. That's definitely on the high end, though it's also notably smaller than several other modern games. Because of that, you don't need to worry about the game being unusually massive and difficult to find room for.

If you do need to clear up some space for Starfield, we recommend uninstalling games that you either haven't played in a long time or aren't planning to play anytime soon. If you're on PC, you can also delete files you don't care about on the drive you're going to install the game on.

With either system, you could also opt to expand your storage by purchasing an additional hard drive. Note that the Starfield system requirements require an SSD, so you'll want to look at some of the best SSDs for your PC or something like the WD_Black Xbox expansion card if you're on Xbox Series X|S.

Starfield map size, explained

We've covered how big the game is from an installation standpoint, but how about from a gameplay perspective? Scale is one of the most exciting things about the prospect of journeying across space, after all, and Starfield promises countless opportunities for adventure in its universe.

Everyone knew that Starfield was going to be a gargantuan game, but even so, the scope of what Bethesda has put together here is shocking. Throughout over 100 systems that make up the colonized Settled Systems, players can look forward to the chance to discover and explore over 1,000 planets. Each world has its own unique atmosphere and gravity that you'll need to consider, and you'll come across plenty of different climates and biomes as you chart each one.

Notably, many of Starfield's planets are relatively barren, though Bethesda has confirmed that roughly 100 of them have alien life or are inhabited and will be home to settlements and cities. Also, even on emptier worlds, the developer has used procedural generation to sprinkle hand-crafted random encounters and events across play spaces, which will hopefully ensure that there's always something interesting to find no matter where you touch down. Additionally, you have the freedom to build an outpost of your own nearly anywhere you want, which you can then use as a base for storage, resource production, and more.

This instantly puts the scale of the title well above both Skyrim and Fallout 4, Bethesda's last two large open world singleplayer RPGs. However, there's even more to the game beyond its planets, as there are a wide variety of different ships and space stations that you can board and investigate. Ultimately, Starfield is simply a colossal experience, and easily the biggest one that Bethesda has ever developed.

Starfield is finally here, and it's undoubtedly one of the best Xbox games and best PC games for lovers of space exploration, deep RPG gameplay, and the sci-fi genre as a whole.