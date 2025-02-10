I play ROG Ally handhelds connected to my TV like a console, and it's easy to set up

Connecting your ROG Ally or ROG Ally X to a TV is one of the simplest things in the world as long as you have the correct accessories available to you. It wasn't long after the original Ally launched that I first played Baldur's Gate 3 on my beautiful LG OLED, which felt more like console gaming. Since then, I've gotten an Ally X, and I frequently play it while connected to one of the TVs in my house.

If you're interested in doing the same, then keep reading. We'll get your gaming handheld connected to your TV in a few easy steps.

How to connect your ROG Ally to TV or monitor

Docking stations make it possible to keep your device charged and provide more accessory ports while connecting your handheld to a TV. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

You have two main ways to go about connecting your ROG Ally to your TV. I'll walk you through both.

Option 1: How to use a simple cable to connect ROG Ally X to your TV

The ROG Ally X has two USB-C ports, so you can connect it to your TV with one and charge it with the other. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Your first option is to simply connect a USB-C to HDMI cable between your TV and your handheld. Due to the fact that playing games drains the battery quickly, this method is really only best suited to ROG Ally X since it has another port that can be used for charging the device back up.



Here's how to connect your ROG Ally X to your TV using just a USB-C to HDMI cable:

Plug the HDMI side of the cable into your TV or monitor. Plug the USB-C side of the cable into your ROG Ally X. Next, plug the Ally X's included power cable into the other USB-C port. Change your TV input to the HDMI channel you plugged into. Turn your ROG Ally X on. To connect a controller, tap the Windows Start button on the Ally X's screen. Click on Settings. Go to Bluetooth & Devices. Select Add device. Now, hold down the small button on top of your Xbox Controller until the big Xbox button starts flashing. When the Xbox button stops flashing, your controller will be connected to your Ally. Open a game that supports controllers using touch controls or the Ally X joysticks. Once the game starts, sit on your couch and use your Xbox Controller to play your game.

Option 2: How to use a docking station to connect your handheld to a TV

ROG Ally docking stations, like the JSAUX 6-in-1, allow you to connect multiple accessories to your handheld. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The second method for connecting your handheld to a TV involves using a docking station. I recommend this over simply using a cable since it allows you to charge your handheld while you play. It also provides ports for additional accessories like a keyboard, mouse, headset, etc.



NOTE: If you have an ROG Ally X, you'll need to make sure you choose a dock that has a long enough cable to reach the USB-C ports, such as JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station, which I have reviewed ($45.99 at Amazon), or iVANKY 8-in-1 Docking Station ($49.99 at Amazon).

Here's how to connect your ROG Ally to a TV using a docking station:

Plug one side of an HDMI cable into your TV or monitor. Then, plug the other side of the HDMI cable into your docking station. Place your handheld into the docking station. Plug in the docking station's USB-C cable into your ROG Ally or Ally X. If desired, plug an Ethernet LAN cable into the docking station for a more stable internet connection. Now, plug the USB-C side of your power adapter into the docking station. Next, plug the power adapter into an outlet. Change your TV input to the HDMI channel you plugged into. Turn your ROG Ally on. Now, you can control the handheld from a distance by either plugging in a mouse and keyboard (or their wireless dongle) to the dock's USB ports. Alternatively, you can connect a controller to the Ally. To connect a controller, tap the Windows Start button on the Ally X's screen. Click on Settings. Go to Bluetooth & Devices. Select Add device. Now, hold down the small button on top of your Xbox Controller until the big Xbox button starts flashing. When the Xbox button stops flashing, your controller will be connected to your Ally. Open a game that supports controllers using touch controls or the Ally X joysticks. Once the game starts, sit on your couch and use your Xbox Controller to play your game.

Play your Ally like a console on TV or monitor

The awesome thing about gaming handhelds like ROG Ally and the newer ROG Ally X is that in addition to being able to play in handheld mode, you can enjoy them connected to a TV. This makes them feel more console-like in some ways, but more importantly, it makes these handhelds really versatile.

Thankfully, you can get your ROG Ally connected to a TV in just a few quick steps. There are two main ways to go about it, but I recommend going with a dock over the simple cable since this provides you with more ports for accessories.