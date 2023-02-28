How to get Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you unlock the ability to brew potions in Hogwarts Legacy, you'll find that it is a good idea to have plenty of ingredients on you at all times. One of the most useful potions is Focus Potion, which makes it so that the cooldown time for your spells is reduced so you can cast them more frequently. This reduced cooldown lasts until the potion effects wear off.

One of the most important ingredients for Focus Potion. You can either purchase Fluxweed Stem or grow it yourself. If you take the time to raise it from seeds you'll save a lot of money.

Can I get free Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy?

(Image credit: Windows Central)

While you can find some magical plants growing for free in the greenhouses or in the Hogwarts Legacy wilds, Fluxweed Stem isn't easy to come by. You'll need to purchase it or grow it yourself in order to have ready access to this plant.

Hogwarts Legacy has a challenging yet fair combat system, which is partially why it's one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there. You'll gain an edge in battle if you have Focus Potion on you, which is made using Fluxweed Stem, Lacewing Flies, and Dugbog Tongue. While in effect, Focus Potion reduces the amount of time you have to wait before you can cast one of your spells again. So you can launch your most powerful attacks more frequently and take baddies down faster with this potion in play.

Where to buy Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy: Map of The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As with many other plants, Fluxweed Stem can be purchased from The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade. This seller is located just over the river from Hogsmeade's west-most bridge.

How to buy Fluxweed Stem: The Magic Neep shopowner sells Fluxweed Stem for 150 Galleons. However, he will usually only have two available at a time and it can take time for him to replenish his stock.

How to buy Fluxweed Stem seeds: You can also purchase a Fluxweed Stem seed packet from The Magic Neep for 350 Galleons. This is a one-time purchase that will allow you to grow your own seeds from hereon out. So while it's costly up front, it's in your wallet's best interest to purchase the seeds as soon as you can.

How to get money: If you find yourself short on cash, take a moment to search Hogsmeade for Eye Chests. These little puzzle boxes contain 500 Galleons each and there are several hidden throughout Hogsmeade. You can also go to most shops and sell your unwanted gear by clicking the treasure chest icon when talking to a seller.

How to grow Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy: Purchase Large Potting Tables from Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Before you can grow your own Fluxweed Stem, you must unlock the Room of Requirement and then must purchase a Large Pot Conjuration Spellcraft from Hogsmeade's Tomes and Scrolls shop.

A simple Large Potting Table with a Large Pot costs 1,000 Galleons. There are also Conjuration Spellcraft for multi-pot potting tables if you have the money to spend on them.

How to conjure a Large Potting table and grow Fluxweed Stem seeds

Hogwarts Legacy: Growing Fluxweed Stem seeds in the Room of Requirement. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Once you've got the seeds, large potting table spellcraft, and access to the Room of Requirement the process for growing Fluxweed Stem is relatively simple:

Go to the Hogwarts Map → Room of Requirement. Cast your Conjuring spell to open up your list of Conjuration Spellcrafts. Select the Herbology icon (the leafy symbol). Within the Herbology menu, select the third plant icon that shows a plant in a large pot. Choose the Large Potting Table style you like best. Make any adjustments that you may want to such as choosing a different color. Place the Large Potting Table somewhere in an open spot. Exit out of the Conjuration menu. Interact with the Large Potting Table. Choose which seed you want to grow (Fluxweed Stem, obviously). Wait 15 minutes for the Fluxweed Stem to finish growing. Go up to the fully grown Fluxweed Stem and Harvest it. This yields 5 Fluxweed Stems in one go.

Don't get flummoxed by Fluxweed

Once you know exactly where to get Fluxweed Stem and how to grow it yourself you'll easily be able to access a ready supply of the plant. With this magical plant in tow, you'll be able to quickly and easily brew Focus Potion as long as you've also got Lacewing Flies and Dugbog Tongue on you as well.

If you want to increase your Fluxweed Stem yield, then you'll want to work on purchasing a Large Potting Table that features more than one potting station from Tomes and Scrolls. That way you'll have plenty of Fluxweed Stem plants ready to harvest when you need them.