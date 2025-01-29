How to pin and track Camo and Calling Card challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Keeping tabs on Camo challenges used to be tedious, but not so anymore.

Tracking the various Camo and Calling Card challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 can get tedious and tiring. That shouldn't be the case going forward, though, as a new feature allows you to pin the ones you're working towards to easily keep tabs on your progress.

It's really simple to do and isn't limited to a single challenge at a time, instead allowing you to pin 10. Here's how to do it.

How to pin and track Camo and Calling Card challenges in Black Ops 6

Each Camo you're working towards can now be pinned for quick access. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There isn't a single unified interface where you can accomplish all of this, that's the first thing. But it's still fairly straightforward.

To add a Camo or Calling Card challenge to your tracked list, simply locate the one you're looking for either through the Gunsmith or the Barracks and press Y if you're using an Xbox controller (5 on keyboard and mouse, and Triangle on PS5). You can add up to 10 of each type of challenge to track.

To view your tracked challenges, you need to be at the lobby screen in Black Ops 6. They can be tracked by cycling through the tabs on the box where you see your daily challenges. This only shows one at a time, though, but you can quickly hit the option to view all your tapped challenges from this view. If you don't have anything pinned, you'll simply see the next challenge you're closest to completing.

You can quickly access a full list of both your tracked challenges and those you're closest to achieving. (Image credit: Windows Central)

This will send you to an expanded view where you'll see not only your tracked challenges pinned at the top, but also the Camos and Calling Cards that you're closest to achieving. From this view, you can also add challenges to your tracked list using the same buttons as detailed above.

It's a nice feature, but I feel like it could do more. For example, I'd love to be able to see my top pinned challenge in my game HUD so I can track progress live while I'm chasing them down. But it's a nice start for sure and should make tracking progress a little easier.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It would also be nice if we could get this same feature added to Warzone.