I bought the Razer Gillette Labs razor, and I'm actually impressed — and much smoother

A short time ago, I was invited to a Razer briefing to discuss a collaboration with a leading brand. I was hoping, just as I do every April 1, it was the infamous Razer Toaster. But it wasn't. It was the Razer razor. Well, we're not supposed to call it that, but that's what it is!

Among all the great October Amazon Prime Day deals I could have bought, the only one I did was the Gillette Labs x Razer, er, razor. I don't even shave that often, but I can't help myself. And you know, I needed to check it out.

Turns out, it's actually a pretty sweet package. It's not available everywhere yet, in this case, a rare win for Europe over North America, and there's nothing special about it from the perspective of being a razor. In essence, it's the same as any other Gillette Labs razor, but with a better paint job and presentation package.

Check it out for yourself.

And here's how Gillette describes it:

"Exclusive Gillette Labs Razer Limited Edition of the world’s first razor with exfoliating technology built into the handle, which helps clear the path before the blades pass for effortless shaving and exfoliation in one stroke. It removes dirt and debris before the blades pass. 2D FlexDisc technology contours to your face to ensure comfort and contact with every stroke."

We could go into all kinds of banter about razors and shaving various body parts, but I'm going to leave that to your own imagination. I am actually pretty impressed with it, it's a nicer razor than the Harry's one I have been using, and of course, as a Razer fan, I love the design. The travel case is fantastic, too, not that I travel very often right now. But it's a killer package that holds the base, the razor and tucks your replacement blades away neatly at the rear.

The only thing I was never sure on was the price. Here in the UK the regular price is £29.99, but with £10 off for Prime Day it was a much easier buy. But at least the replacement blades are just standard Gillette Labs, so there's no premium on those.

Now I'm going to stop saying Razer. And Razor. It's a cool collaboration though, but next year, can we get some Chroma RGB?