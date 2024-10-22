I review mobile controllers and this is by far my favorite for Xbox Cloud Gaming — but I’m kicking myself for not waiting on these Marvel editions

What you need to know

The GameSir G8+ is a Bluetooth mobile controller that turns your phone into a fully fledged handheld for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvida GeForce Now

Two limited edition versions have just dropped as part of a Marvel collaboration.

The Hulk and Thanos controllers cost $99.99 and are available from Newegg or Walmart.

GameSir is hands down one of the best in the business when it comes to third-party, value-packed controllers for Xbox. They also have an amazing range of mobile controllers, which are perfect for Xbox Cloud Gaming. The latest addition to their lineup, the G8 controllers, comes in both USB-C and Bluetooth versions, and I've tested both extensively enough to confidently say they are my favorite mobile controllers ever.



Unfortunately for me (but fortunately for you), GameSir has just dropped a striking Marvel collaboration for the GameSir G8+ (Bluetooth edition). You can now grab a limited edition in either Hulk or Thanos styles for $99.99 from Walmart or Newegg. If you don’t already own this controller, you can now snag this much better-looking version from either retailer.

Image 1 of 4 The GameSir G8+ Hulk is in green and purple (Image credit: GameSir) As with the standard G8+ you get hall effect sticks (Image credit: GameSir) The Thanos controller is in signature purple and gold with 'infinity stones' for the ABXY (Image credit: GameSir) The GameSir G8+ also has Hall Effect triggers for precision (Image credit: GameSir)

Why I love the GameSir G8+ above all

If you’ve checked out our list of the best Xbox controllers you’ll see we’ve named the GameSir G8 as the best option for mobile gaming. It’s also made it onto my best Xbox Cloud gaming controllers list. The G8 series includes the standard G8 Galileo (which connects via USB-C) and the G8+, a Bluetooth version that’s compatible with way more devices and can even fit a folding phone.



The G8+ packs in a ton of features you wouldn't expect in a mobile controller at its $79.99 price point, like rumble motors, Hall Effect sticks and triggers, back buttons, and even a 6-axis gyroscope.



These Marvel editions, however, come with a slight bump in price at $99.99, but for that, you’re getting a limited edition design. And honestly, if I had to choose right now, I'd be stuck. The Hulk edition immediately catches my eye with its retro, transparent green and purple aesthetic, but I also love how the Thanos edition colors the ABXY buttons like the Infinity Stones. Pretty neat, right? And as a bonus, the plates on these controllers are magnetic, so you can swap them out with other designs.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Aesthetics aside, the GameSir G8+ is hands down the most comfortable mobile gaming controller I’ve ever used. Its full-sized grips and buttons make it feel just like an Xbox controller split into two. I’ve put mine through its paces, playing Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred on Nvidia GeForce Now, and Vampire Survivors on Xbox Cloud Gaming. With Xbox Cloud Gaming soon allowing you to play your purchased games, starting in November, this controller is only going to get more useful.

The only other mobile controller that comes close in terms of comfort is the Razer Kishi Ultra, but that one’s priced at $149.99. You can check out my full thoughts in my GameSir G8+ review, but to sum it up: if you're planning to dive into Xbox Cloud Gaming on your phone as the library expands in the coming months, this controller is a solid investment.

