If you actually buy anything from Epic Games Store you'll now get rewarded

Epic Games Store have launched Epic Rewards, which will reward gamers with 5% back on their purchases.

The 5% rewards will apply to the purchase of games, apps, add-ons, or virtual currency and can be used as a discount on future purchases.

Do you like free stuff? Of course you do! That’s why you love the Epic Games Store, where you can get free games every week and never spend a dime on anything else... probably.



The Epic Games Store, has just launched a new reward scheme, named Epic Rewards. Epic Rewards will give customers 5% back, in store credit, for every eligible purchase they make. Though we bet only about 5% of the site visitors actually pay for anything in the first place.

From today, Epic Rewards can be earned purchases made on the Epic Games Store. So that's games, apps, add-ons, subscriptions and even some virtual currencies like Fortnite V-Bucks. You'll get 5% back as credit to your Epic Rewards account two weeks after your purchase, and show up in your digital wallet to be redeemed on anything you want from the store, if you actually want to pay for anything that is. That being said, there's also a pretty decent sale going on right now.

There's an epic sale going on right now... (Image credit: Epic Games Store)

Still, joking aside, Epic's reward scheme is more generous than Steam and Nintendo's programs, so we can't fault Epic for trying to tempt more customers to its storefront. Steam has Steam Points, which give you 100 points for each dollar spent. These points can't be used against future game purchases though, only cosmetic items for your profile or animated items for supported games.



Nintendo's reward scheme offers Platinum and Gold points, for completing tasks and purchasing games, and these can be redeemed against future purchases but these tend to be at a 1% value rather than 5%.

Epic Reward points also have a generous expiry date on them of 25 months, so if you are a regular customer of the store you'll have plenty of time to build up a balance worthy of another freebie.

This is the latest in Epic's attempts to tempt people over from Steam to their store, they already offer a bunch of games for free and actually have Death Stranding available to play for free right now until May 25. Epic also only take 12% of revenue from developers and publishers, as opposed to Steam's 30%. It hasn't stopped them from getting in gamer's bad books though, with their timed exclusivity deals on games like Borderlands 3 leading to outrage on social media from people who just don't want to download yet another launcher.



