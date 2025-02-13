If you want to play Avowed today, CDKeys already have a crazy deal on the Premium Edition

Avowed reviews are officially live—including our own—and we’re thrilled with Obsidian’s new fantasy RPG. While the game launches on Xbox Game Pass for everyone on February 18, Early Access is available now for those who purchase the Premium Edition. Normally priced at $89.99, owning the game outright can be pricey, but CDKeys already offers a substantial discount. You can dive into Avowed today for just $76.19, saving you a significant chunk of change.

What do I get with Avowed Premium Edition?

Avowed launches on Xbox Game Pass on February 18, but owners of the Premium Edition can access the game today, February 13. If you're already a huge fan of Obsidian games, you may want to purchase the game ahead of the weekend to dive in early. As well as Early Access, you get alternative outfits for your companions as well as the Digital Artbook and soundtrack.

Image 1 of 3 Yatzli and Kai tearing up the fashion in The Living Lands (Image credit: Obsidian) The Obsidian Collection "Sleek, black outfits that bring a stylish look to your companions, inspired by our very own studio." (Image credit: Obsidian) The Eora Collection "Inspired by beloved characters and regions from Pillars of Eternity, a perfect throwback to the original games." (Image credit: Obsidian)

I will have the game on Xbox Game Pass, can I just buy Early Access only?

Yes, unfortunately the individual premium upgrade is currently out of stock at CDKeys but you can grab it directly from Xbox for $24.99. If you already have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, this is the best option for you.

Should I purchase Avowed on Xbox, PC, Steam or Battle.net?

Avowed lets you use Xbox Cloud Save on Steam too (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Avowed marks a milestone as the first Microsoft Studios game available across Xbox, Steam AND Battle.net—and it comes with great news: Xbox Cloud Saves are fully supported across every version. This means if you start playing on Xbox and later switch to Steam, your progress will follow seamlessly.



Avowed is also a Play Anywhere title, meaning the Xbox and PC editions are treated as one purchase. Additionally, it's a cross-purchase title with Battle.net, so buying the game on Battle.net gives you access on Xbox too. In short, no matter where you choose to buy Avowed, you’ll be able to play it across multiple devices.



Is Avowed good?

We certainly think so! We awarded Avowed a solid 4 out of 5 in our full Avowed review. Personally, I went into the game hoping for a modern Skyrim, and while it’s not as sprawlingly open-world as Bethesda’s masterpiece, it delivers its own distinct experience.

Avowed’s world is alive with unique and beautifully defined areas, making exploration immensely rewarding. The combat is addictive and highly customizable—whether you want to charge into battle as a heavily armored tank or snipe enemies as a wand-wielding glass cannon, the choice is yours. And true to Obsidian’s style, the dialogue is packed with clever, snarky charm.

It’s a fresh and vibrant RPG that doesn’t disappoint, and I think it’s absolutely worth grabbing Early Access to enjoy this weekend.