ID@Xbox has announced a 50-minute event, in partnership with IGN, showcasing new indie games coming to Xbox.

Love indie games? Need more of them? ID@Xbox, in partnership with IGN, has announced a new showcase later this month to highlight new content and games coming to the Xbox platform from independent developers and publishers.

The showcase is expected to run approximately 50 minutes and will consist of a combination of first looks, gameplay, and exclusive trailers for a smorgasbord of indie games covering a wide variety of genres. Some DLC content announcements could be peppered in with the swath of new game announcements.

When to watch the next ID@Xbox showcase

Grab some candy corn and a comfy sweater, the next ID@Xbox showcase takes place just before Halloween on October 28. The show starts at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

Where to watch the next ID@Xbox showcase

The ID@Xbox program has once again partnered with IGN for this showcase, so you will be able to find the broadcast live on various IGN websites, as well as on social media like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.

What to expect from the next ID@Xbox showcase

IGN and ID@Xbox shared a partial list of participating studios expected to showcase games during the October 28 event. Among the list was Thunder Lotus, the studio behind indie darling Spiritfarer and 33 Immortals.

Thunder Lotus previously revealed its next upcoming title, At Fate's End, with a tentative 2026 release date. We could potentially see more detail on gameplay and story for this upcoming action-adventure about two sisters in a beautifully crafted fantasy world.

Thunder Lotus initially revealed At Fate's End during the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase. (Image credit: Thunder Lotus)

Serenity Forge, known for publishing indie hits Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! and Slay the Princess, is also expected to present a new game or content during the showcase. The publisher's most recent game reveal was the upcoming horror farming sim mash-up, Fractured Blooms, which is currently expected to launch only on Steam. The Colorado-based publisher may reveal plans to port Fractured Blooms to Xbox, or reveal something else entirely.

DON'T NOD is also listed as a participant by IGN. The indie studio is known for developing and publishing a plethora of incredibly popular titles, including the original Life is Strange, Tell Me Why, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and Jusant.

DON'T NOD partnered with Focus Entertainment for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. (Image credit: DON'T NOD)

Another recognizable name on the list is poncle, the team behind the surprise breakout hit Vampire Survivors. What originally started as a one-man show, poncle grew exponentially after Vampire Survivor's success to become a 25-person team. Vampire Survivors remains their primary focus, but the studio has broken out into publishing other small indie games, including the most recently released Kill the Brickman.

Poncle has previously announced that online co-op is slated for an Autumn 2025 release, and more announcements are reportedly on the horizon. The team has a history of shadow dropping major expansions, so you may want to reinstall Vampire Survivors and start thinking about which of your besties you want to spend 30 minutes with.

We're going to need more garlic. Vampire Survivors' online co-op could shadow drop during the ID@Xbox showcase on October 28. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock developer Pathea Games is likely to take the ID@Xbox showcase as an opportunity to reveal a release date for its third entry, My Time at Evershine. The cozy life sim recently wrapped up an incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign, with more than 33,000 backers pledging just under $3 million.

Pathea has released its previous My Time At games to Xbox Game Pass, so we could possibly see an announcement for My Time at Evershine to be a day-one on Game Pass launch.

Other developers and publishers confirmed to participate in the ID@Xbox Showcase on October 28 include:

PlaySide (Game of Thrones: War for Westeros)

Hooded Horse (Terra Invicta, Against the Storm)

Thunderful (Godbreakers, Replaced)

Skybound (The Walking Dead, Homestead Arcana)

Raw Fury (Blue Prince, Cassette Beasts)

Cult Games (Hotel Barcelona)

For more indie spotlights, check out the Windows Central ID@Xbox hub.