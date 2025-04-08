Blue Prince gameplay centers around solving puzzles and investigating rooms in a changing manor.

Can I play Blue Prince on Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and other gaming handhelds? Yes. Blue Prince is largely a puzzle game that doesn't have very intensive system requirements and doesn't take up a lot of storage space. As such, it should run well on most handhelds. However, in-game text can be small, which could make it difficult to read in some parts of the game.

We'll have to verify for sure when Blue Prince releases, but it seems very likely that it will run very well on Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Ally X, Legion Go, and other gaming handhelds.

What is Blue Prince? Blue Prince is an exploration and puzzle game developed by Dogubomb and published by Raw Fury. It releases on April 10, 2025. Gameplay centers on players exploring a 3D shifting manor while looking for the mysterious Room 46. There are puzzles and mysteries to find as you investigate new corridors and rooms. At the time of writing, Blue Prince is the highest-rated Xbox game on Metacritic to release in 2025, beating out other hit indie games that have released in the first four months.

It's possible that some text in Blue Prince could be hard to read on gaming handhelds. (Image credit: Dogubomb)

What platforms is Blue Prince coming to? The game Blue Prince, is releasing on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Blue Prince is also going to be available on Xbox Game Pass, so that's another way to access it.

The PC version of Blue Prince supports Xbox controllers and DualSense Controllers. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Does Blue Prince have full controller support on PC? Yes, the Steam version of Blue Prince does offer full controller support for Xbox Controller and DualSense Controllers. As such, the game's controls should work well with many controllers and handhelds.

You'll have to explore and solve puzzles while trying to find the mysterious Room 46. (Image credit: Dogubomb)

What are Blue Prince PC system requirements? MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bits Processor: i5-2300/Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/AMD RX580 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 6 GB available space



RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bits Processor: Intel Core i5 4690K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500x Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVidia GeForce 1080 GTX /AMD RX 5700 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 6 GB available space

Blue Prince's recommended system requirements really aren't that intensive, and it only requires a tiny 6GB of space on your handheld's SSD.

That's really small, especially when compared against the massive storage space requirements of larger games like STALKER 2.

Blue Prince is marked as "Playable" on Steam Deck. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

Is Blue Prince Steam Deck Verified? No. Blue Prince isn't Steam Deck Verified. However, it is marked as "Playable" on Steam Deck. It seems the only thing keeping it from being "Verified" is that "Some in-game text is small and may be difficult to read."

Of course, some game menus allow you to increase text sizes, so this will be something to check for when Blue Prince releases.

It seems possible that Blue Prince could become one of this year's best Xbox games as well as one of the best indie games.

Since the game's recommended system requirements are pretty lax, it seems likely that it should be able to run well on handhelds.

That's especially true since it offers full Xbox Controller and DualSense Controller support, so it should be easy to navigate using handheld controls.

