STALKER 2 PC system requirements and specs: Can you run Heart of Chornobyl?

Just like a stalker needs the right gear to survive The Zone in STALKER 2, you'll need the right hardware to run the game on your PC.

One of 2024's most highly anticipated games, STALKER 2, is nearly upon us. First announced in 2018, GSC Game World's long-awaited sequel in its popular survival horror FPS series was initially scheduled to release in 2022, but was ultimately delayed multiple times as Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine impacted the studio. Now, though, it's just days away — and excitement for the Xbox and Windows PC exclusive is rising, as evidenced by its fifth place position on Steam's most-wishlisted games list.

With STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, GSC is aiming to make "The Zone" open world bigger and better than ever before with 20 regions that each encourage thorough exploration, cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 graphical fidelity, and advanced AI simulations. With that in mind, it's important to make sure you can actually run the game if you're planning to play on PC, and in this guide, I'll share all the information you need to know to do so. This includes STALKER 2's official minimum requirements and recommended specs, along with how you can check your rig's hardware and a look at how the shooter is expected to perform on PC gaming handhelds.

STALKER 2 PC requirements and specs

Ahead of STALKER 2's November 20 release date, developer GSC Game World has shared the game's minimum requirements and recommended specs on its Steam page. You'll find a list of both below, along with some details about the type of performance you can expect when matching each spec, how these requirements compare to other games, and more.

STALKER 2 minimum requirements

These are STALKER 2's minimum requirements, which are essentially the weakest components your PC can have while still running the game without major issues. If your system has this hardware or something comparable to it, you can expect to play at 1080p with a framerate of around 30 FPS on Low settings. That's certainly playable, but not ideal — especially for a survival shooter where being able to aim smoothly is crucial.

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

Windows 10, Windows 11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD

STALKER 2 recommended specs

With STALKER 2's recommended specs or similar hardware, you can push for higher resolutions, settings, and framerates, elevating your enjoyment of the title. You'll likely need even more powerful kit than what's listed here if you want to play at 4K with 100+ FPS and features like STALKER 2's ray tracing, but having a system with specs like these should allow you to experience the game at 1440p, with 60 FPS, and/or with High settings.

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

Windows 10, Windows 11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD

Overall, STALKER 2's requirements are fairly mild for a new graphically impressive open-world game in 2024, though I do wish that GSC would share the specs players will need for an "Ultra" experience. Still, it's nice to know that plenty of PC gamers won't have trouble hitting these requirements, as any gaming PC built in the last several years is all-but-guaranteed to meet them. Many likely won't have to make any upgrades to meet the recommended spec, either.

One requirement that does stand out is STALKER 2's need for 150GB of hard drive space on an SSD, which is very large — even by modern standards brought about by steadily increasing file sizes overall. If you're hurting for storage as it is, try to make room for the game by uninstalling things you haven't played in a long time or deleting large files like gameplay recordings you no longer want or need saved; if that doesn't make enough room, you'll likely have to invest in a new SSD.

Is STALKER 2 coming to Mac? Unfortunately for Mac owners, STALKER 2 isn't launching on Apple's operating system and isn't expected to become available on it any time soon. That doesn't mean it can't, though given that Mac systems are widely considered to be terrible for gaming, the chances of that happening are very slim.

How to check your PC specs

Now that you know the hardware you need to play STALKER 2, the next step is checking to see if your rig has it — or something comparable — already. You'll be all set if it does, but if it doesn't, you'll either need to make some upgrades or buy a new pre-built system.

Luckily, figuring out what your PC specs are is a very simple, very easy process that will only take a few minutes of your time. To do so, follow the steps below:

Click the Windows button on the taskbar. Type dxdiag in the taskbar. Click dxdiag to see your PC's specifications. Select the System tab for your component details relating to memory, processors, and Windows version. Click on Display tab for GPU details.

How to upgrade your PC for STALKER 2

Have a PC that's not up to snuff for STALKER 2? There are a few different ways you can solve that problem, including making upgrades to your existing rig, building an all-new one, purchasing a pre-built gaming PC, or opting to get a quality gaming laptop. All four options are viable routes to take, and regardless of which one you choose, we've got guides full of helpful tips, suggestions, and recommendations that'll make the process a smooth one. All of them are linked below:

Can STALKER 2 run on gaming handhelds?

While most gamers planning on playing the PC version of STALKER 2 will do so on a traditional gaming desktop or laptop, many will look to take their adventure in The Zone on the go with a gaming handheld as well. After all, the market for them has sharply risen following the Steam Deck's 2022 release, with ASUS, Lenovo, MSI, and others all manufacturing their own systems in the months and years that followed.

If you're a gaming handheld owner and want to know how STALKER 2 is expected to perform on the system you're using, read on.

Is STALKER 2 Steam Deck compatible? At the moment, STALKER 2's official Steam Deck compatibility is "Unknown," though that will hopefully change as the game's release date continues to approach. The FPS' tame system requirements suggest it has a decent chance of being solid on Valve's gaming handheld, but that can't be said with certainty right now.

Can you play STALKER 2 on ROG Ally, Legion Go, or other gaming handhelds? While we know nothing about STALKER 2 on the Steam Deck, I'm confident in saying the game should run well on more powerful PC gaming handhelds such as the ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and the newer ROG Ally X. Though these devices are considerably more expensive, their extra horsepower often allows them to smoothly run games the Steam Deck struggles with.

The Zone calls — is your PC ready?

The wait for STALKER 2 has been a long one, but after several delays and setbacks, it's finally coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass in less than two weeks. With that imminent release date in mind, now is definitely the time to make sure your PC can run it; as long as you carefully read through the minimum requirements and recommended specs above and then make any necessary upgrades, you'll be ready to answer The Zone's call come November 20. Good hunting, stalker...

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is slated to drop on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC (Microsoft Store, Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG) on November 20, 2024, and looks like it could be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year. It costs $59.99 to purchase directly, though you'll also be able to play it with Xbox Game Pass.