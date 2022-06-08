Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's official trailer has finally been revealed

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the direct sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

Modern Warfare 2's first trailer was officially revealed on June 8, and a campaign demo is expected on June 9 as part of Summer Game Fest.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is being developed by Infinity Ward with support from eight additional Activision studios.

The game is scheduled to be released on Oct. 28, 2022.

E3 may be nothing more than a memory these days, but June still reigns supreme for game reveals. Infinity Ward has kicked off the announcement season by releasing an official reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. There have been plenty of teasers for this year's premium Call of Duty release, including live-action clips that featured the likes of SNL alum Pete Davidson and streaming personality Timthetatman.

However, the June 8 reveal trailer is the first to give players a look at the campaign for Modern Warfare 2. The events of Modern Warfare 2 will be a direct follow-up to 2019's Modern Warfare, which served as a story reboot for the series. Voice actors Barry Sloane, Samuel Roukin, and Elliot Knight reprised their roles as fan-favorite characters for both the game and live action trailers.

The official reveal trailer laid out the premise of the campaign with a briefing that Task Force 141 will be partnering with Mexican special forces to neutralize a terrorist conspiracy. Players will also be able to play in Special Ops, a co-op mode, and, of course, multiplayer.

Warzone 2.0 will be launching soon after Modern Warfare 2. It'll be a separate entity, but it'll be tied into the new game's universe.

An additional campaign gameplay demo has been confirmed as part of Summer Game Fest for June 9. The trailer also revealed that early access to an open beta will be available as a preorder bonus. No dates for the beta were provided just yet.