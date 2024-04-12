Is Manor Lords on Game Pass? Yes, Manor Lords is on Game Pass. Specifically, it will be available on PC Game Pass when it launches into Early Access on April 26, and will also be on Xbox Game Pass when it eventually comes to Microsoft's Xbox consoles.

Manor Lords launches on PC Game Pass

One of the most highly anticipated games of 2024 is Manor Lords, a new medieval strategy simulator from developer Slavic Magic and publisher Hooded Horse. Its interesting blend of farming systems, city-building mechanics, and large-scale strategy battles that look straight out of a Total War game has garnered quite a bit of hype to the point where it's actually the most wishlisted game on Steam right now — and the good news is that it's just two weeks away, scheduled to release in Early Access on April 26.

With other Early Access games like Palworld hitting Microsoft's buffet-style Game Pass subscription service on day one, many are wondering if Manor Lords will, too. Fortunately, it is indeed launching onto PC Game Pass (and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, by extension), so if you're a subscriber you can jump into the Microsoft Store version of the game as soon as it releases without having to buy it permanently.

Of course, you can choose to purchase it on any of the strategy sim's platforms if you'd like to or aren't subscribed to PC Game Pass. This includes both the Microsoft Store and Steam, as well as CD PROJEKT's storefront GOG. Manor Lords' price hasn't been revealed yet, but it's expected to be about $30-40.

Manor Lords (PC) Build your medieval towns and grow them into bustling cities. You'll need to take the weather into account and fight off enemy forces in order to create a thriving economy, but that's all part of the fun in this ambitious strategy game.

Will Manor Lords come to Game Pass on Xbox?

In Manor Lords, you'll be challenged to build and maintain a thriving medieval city through changing climates, war, and more. (Image credit: Hooded Horse)

While Manor Lords' Early Access launch will be exclusive to PC, the game is coming to Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S consoles, with its release date on these systems "to be revealed at a later time" according to Hooded Horse (In October 2023, Microsoft said it would come to Xbox "shortly after" the PC launch). Naturally, this has Xbox fans curious if they'll be able to play through Xbox Game Pass, the console-specific version of the service (like PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate).

While there hasn't been direct confirmation that Manor Lords will be available on Xbox Game Pass, the fact the PC version is releasing onto PC Game Pass makes me think it's extremely likely that it will be. Only time will tell if this actually turns out to be the case, of course, but even so, I'd say you should expect to be able to play the game if you're a Game Pass subscriber on console.

Manor Lords looks like it might be one of the best PC games of 2024, as well as one of the best Xbox games once it arrives on Microsoft's consoles. It's slated to launch on the Microsoft Store, Steam, and GOG on April 26 — check our Manor Lords specs guide to make sure your PC rig can run the game.