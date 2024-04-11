Manor Lords specs: Can my PC handle recommended system requirements?

Slavic Magic's Manor Lords is a strategic city-building game set in the medieval period where players will need to farm, pay attention to the weather, and ward off attacking forces. The game launches on April 26, 2024 and it's expected to sell incredibly well considering it has been the number one wishlisted PC game on Steam for quite a while now. But before you can dive into this Age of Empires-like strategy sim, you'll need to make sure that your laptop or desktop can handle it.



This page will discuss Manor Lords system requirements — both minimum and recommended. After that, we'll discuss how to tell if your computer can run the game as well as ways to upgrade your system so it can handle Manor Lords. BTW, you can currently preorder Manor Lords at a discounted price for Steam at CDKeys, if interested.

Manor Lords specs: System requirements

I've talked about this before with other games, but I'm going to do it again here. While it is possible to play a game at its minimum system requirements, you'll get a far better experience if you try to shoot for the recommended system requirements. Even so, here are the minimum and recommended specs as listed on Steam.

Manor Lords PC Minimum system requirements for Windows

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 (quad-core) / AMD FX-Series FX-4350 (quad-core)

Intel Core i5-4590 (quad-core) / AMD FX-Series FX-4350 (quad-core) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB) / AMD Radeon RX-460 (4 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB) / AMD Radeon RX-460 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 16 GB available space

Manor Lords PC Recommended system requirements for Windows

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 (quad-core) / AMD FX-Series FX-9590 (octa-core)

Intel Core i5-6600 (quad-core) / AMD FX-Series FX-9590 (octa-core) Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 570 (8 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 570 (8 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 16 GB available space

These really aren't that demanding of specs, so as long as you have a computer that is at least five years old or newer you will likely be able to play Manor Lords. After all, the recommended system requirements call for a CPU that is 10 years old and a GPU that is nine years old. So really, the biggest problem most people will face is having enough RAM or storage space for Manor Lords.

Can I play Manor Lords on Mac? No. System requirements state that you need to have Windows 10 (or higher) in order to play Manor Lords, so you cannot play this game on Macbooks or iMac desktops.

How do I see my computer configuration to see if it can run Manor Lords?

Players will need to account for challenges brought on by weather in Manor Lords. (Image credit: Hooded Horse)

Okay, so you know the minimum and recommended specs for Manor Lords, but how do you know what components your specific PC has? It's actually really easy. Just follow these steps to check your computer's configuration:

Press Ctrl + Alt + Delete to bring up a menu. Choose Task Manager. Click on the Performance tab (square with a zigzag line in it) on the left. Now it's a matter of checking your various components:

CPU: Click on this and then look in the top right corner above the graph to see the specific central processing unit your computer has.

Click on this and then look in the top right corner above the graph to see the specific central processing unit your computer has. Memory: This is your RAM. Click on this and then look in the same spot in the top right corner above the graph to see how many gigabytes (GB) your system has.

This is your RAM. Click on this and then look in the same spot in the top right corner above the graph to see how many gigabytes (GB) your system has. Disk: This is your storage space. You might have more than one Disk depending on your configuration. Click on this and then look below the charts where it says Capacity. The number you see will be slightly less than the total capacity your system has. For instance, my work computer shows 1.8TB, which means I have 2TB of space. You can also tell if you have an HDD or SSD by looking at Type.

This is your storage space. You might have more than one Disk depending on your configuration. Click on this and then look below the charts where it says Capacity. The number you see will be slightly less than the total capacity your system has. For instance, my work computer shows 1.8TB, which means I have 2TB of space. You can also tell if you have an HDD or SSD by looking at Type. GPU: Click on this to see your graphics processing unit. Look in the top right corner above the graph to see which graphics processing unit your computer has. It is possible to have two GPUs.

Can my gaming handheld run Manor Lords?

You should be able to play Manor Lords on ROG Ally and Steam Deck, but there might be some small issues. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear | Windows Central)

Yes, it's possible to play Manor Lords on Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, or other PC gaming handhelds. However, the experience won't be optimized for a smaller screen and so it might be a bit more inconvenient in some ways.

STEAM DECK COMPATIBILITY ⚠️

Specifically on the Steam website, Manor Lords is listed as Steam Deck Playable with the following caveats:

Valve's testing indicates that Manor Lords is Playable on Steam Deck. This game is functional on Steam Deck, but might require extra effort to interact with or configure.

⚠️Some functionality is not accessible when using the default controller configuration, requiring use of the touchscreen or virtual keyboard, or a community configuration.

⚠️This game sometimes shows mouse, keyboard, or non-Steam-Deck controller icons.

⚠️️ Some in-game text is small and may be difficult to read.

✅ This game's default graphics configuration performs well on Steam Deck.

Can I play Manor Lords on Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or other gaming handhelds? Yes, Manor Lords should run ok on most PC gaming handhelds including Steam Deck and ROG Ally. However, some text might be small, certain controls might show the wrong icons, and some tasks might require using the touchscreen.

How to upgrade my computer for Manor Lords

A big part of Manor Lords centers around city building. (Image credit: Hooded Horse)

If you've discovered that your computer needs an upgrade in order to play Manor Lords, then you should check out one of our helpful guides below. Alternatively, you might want to purchase one of the best pre-built gaming PCs or one of the best gaming laptops.

Prove your tactical and city building skills!

Now that you can preorder Manor Lords at CDKeys for a Steam code, it's time to consider whether or not your PC can handle this city-building and farming sim. Overall, Manor Lords system requirements aren't that intense, with the recommended CPU and GPU being nine years old or older. As such, most people should be able to play the game at launch.

However, if your computer is rather old then it might be time to upgrade it with a newer CPU or GPU. You'll specifically need to go with at least an Intel Core i5-6600 (quad-core) / AMD FX-Series FX-9590 or higher for your CPU. Meanwhile your GPU needs to be at least an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 570 (8 GB) or higher.

Of course, you'll also need to make sure you have enough space to hold Manor Lords on your PC. It only requires 16GB, but if your computer storage is already mostly used up then you'll need to delete some files to make room for the game. Alternatively, you could also upgrade your storage space, which will make it so you don't have to rearrange your computer files nearly as often whenever you download a new game.

