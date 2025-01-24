Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass? While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is joining the plethora of other PlayStation Studios PS5 titles that have been ported to PC in recent years, it will not be available to play through Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service. It's not impossible that it might be one day, but the chances of it happening are extremely slim.

Spider-Man 2 won't be on Xbox Game Pass

A screenshot of Peter Parker and Miles Morales battling Sandman in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

While PlayStation maker and publisher Sony generally kept most of its first-party exclusives off of PC storefronts like Steam during the majority of the PS4 era, the firm's policy began to change towards the end of it and with the arrival of the PS5 in 2020. In recent years, tons of classic and new PlayStation games alike have been ported to PC months or years after their initial console release, ranging from the modern God of War narrative adventure games to open world experiences like Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Forbidden West. With Arrowhead Game Studios' co-op shooter Helldivers 2, Sony even brought it to Steam on day one — a decision that proved to be incredibly lucrative, as it ended up being one of 2024's most popular games and one of the best PC games in general.

The next title to join the list of PlayStation games available on PC is 2023's Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is slated to launch next week on January 30. It's the critically acclaimed follow-up to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man and 2020's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so it's hardly a surprise that lots of PC gamers are excited to web-sling into the adventure. And as usual, that excitement has many wondering if they'll be able to do so through the Xbox Game Pass service. After all, Microsoft's all-you-can-eat subscription service has become one of the most popular ways to play games on PC, as it gives you access to hundreds of games in exchange for a monthly fee.

With that said, there's been nothing to indicate that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be available through PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when it drops, and since there's only a week until it's release, that means it's safe to say that it won't be. To play it, you'll need to buy it at full price, which is expected to be roughly $60-70.

... and probably never will be. Probably.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales often team up throughout the story of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month pre-paid cards are just $29.79 at CDKeys, giving you three months for the price of one and a half even after the recent price increase to $19.99/month

Even though Marvel's Spider-Man 2 won't be on Xbox Game Pass at launch, could it come to the service at some point in the future? Frankly, while I'll never say never, the odds of this happening are extremely slim. After all, Microsoft and Xbox rival Sony and PlayStation, and almost none of the latter's PC ports have ever come to the former's gaming service before.

The lone exception to that is Death Stranding, which was on PC Game Pass for a year throughout much of 2022 and 2023. The reason that happened was because 505 Games has the PC publishing rights for the game, and decided to bring it to the service for a while; Kojima Productions reacquiring the intellectual property rights from Sony is also how the game was brought to Xbox consoles last year.

Unless something like what happened with Death Stranding occurs with the Marvel's Spider-Man games, Spider-Man 2 and its predecessors will most likely never get added to Xbox Game Pass. If the chances of it happening miraculously start rising for one reason or another, though, I'll be sure to update this article with the latest information.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 isn't available to preorder or purchase on PC yet, but thanks to these deals, you can get the first two games — Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales — for just $27.29 at CDKeys and $18.59 at CDKeys, respectively. These are some incredible discounts, so if you're interested in playing these games, definitely take advantage of them.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors