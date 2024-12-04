Path of Exile 2 will be on PC and console with crossplay and cross progression.

Is Path of Exile 2 on Xbox Game Pass? No, Path of Exile 2 is not launching on Xbox Game Pass. But don't worry, Path of Exile 2 is a free-to-play game on both Xbox and PC, so you can jump in and try it out without having to buy it. As always, there's a possibility that in the future Game Pass subscribers could be eligible for perks or special bundles as has been seen in other free-to-play titles such as Valorant and The First Descendant. At launch, though, there are no plans.

Path of Exile 2 is free-to-play with no sign of any Xbox Game Pass tie up

Path of Exile 2 is a free-to-play game on all platforms. (Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Xbox Game Pass is a superb service for bringing premium priced games, like the recently released Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, to more players. However, while Path of Exile 2 won't be on Game Pass, everyone can still play as it's a free-to-play title.

Like its predecessor, the base game will be completely free-to-play, and supported by in-game purchases for various bundles. But you don't have to worry about needing to pay to keep up, as Grinding Gear Games is very much committed to creating a fair experience for all players.

"Path of Exile 2 is a separate game to the original Path of Exile. We will continue to offer expansions for both games going forward. They are completely free-to-play and will never be "pay to win". Purchases are shared between the two games."

It's also great to see that the first game that so many love and have poured thousands upon thousands of hours into isn't simply going away with the arrival of the sequel.

It is, of course, possible down the line that Path of Exile 2 may experience some kind of Xbox Game Pass tie-in, as we've seen with other free-to-play games. Valorant is an obvious example, but so to in recent title, The First Descendant, where Game Pass subscribers have been given special in-game cosmetic items through Game Pass Perks.

Path of Exile 2 will also support crossplay and cross-progression, so if you jump between platforms or want to party up with your pals on PC or PS5, you can.