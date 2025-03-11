Is WWE 2K25 on Xbox Game Pass? No, WWE 2K25 is not available through Xbox Game Pass at launch. With that said, it's entirely possible that the game will come to Microsoft's gaming service in the future — temporarily or otherwise.

WWE 2K25 is skipping Game Pass at launch ...

Roman Reigns fiercely tackles Jacob Fatu in WWE 2K25. (Image credit: 2K)

One of 2025's biggest new wrestling games is WWE 2K25 — the latest World Wrestling Entertainment title from publisher 2K. Scheduled for a full release on March 14, the highly anticipated sim is headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4, with the game actually already available to play in Early Access if you preordered its pricier Deadman Edition or The Bloodline Edition.

Featuring a colossal roster of over 300 wrestlers from both the current scene and past generations, a Showcase mode hosted by “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman that's centered around The Bloodline faction's historic matches, a campaign-style MyRISE storyline to play through, a general manager MyGM mode with four-player multiplayer, the introduction of intergender wrestling, and more, WWE 2K25 is arguably the most exciting new wrestling game in years. As a result, more people than ever before are checking to see if they can jump into 2K's latest WWE experience with Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's buffet-style gaming service that gives subscribers access to hundreds of games in exchange for a recurring monthly fee. First-party Xbox Game Studios titles always come to Game Pass, and it's not uncommon to see third-party ones like WWE 2K25 land on it, too. In this case, though, WWE 2K25 is unfortunately not being offered to Xbox Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

... but could it come in the future?

Rhea Ripley takes on Dominik Mysterio in WWE 2K25. (Image credit: 2K)

The news that WWE 2K25 isn't on Xbox Game Pass will surely disappoint wrestling fans that have a subscription to the service. With that said, it's worth noting that there's a chance the game could come to Game Pass at some point down the line. It's not uncommon for third-party titles to eventually make their way to the service several months or years after their launch after sales slow down, after all.

Another thing that should give players some hope for a Game Pass release is that 2K has actually brought a few of its NBA basketball games to the service in the past, though their availability through it was ultimately temporary. Still, a temporary stint on Game Pass is better than not being on Game Pass at all, and subscribers will still likely have a large window to enjoy WWE 2K25 if it does make a limited-time appearance in the Game Pass library.

Of course, there's also a very real chance that WWE 2K25 — much like its predecessors — simply won't ever come to Game Pass. Overall, I'd say there's certainly a few reasons to be hopeful, but I wouldn't expect it to happen.

If there's ever any news from Microsoft or 2K about the game making its way to Game Pass, I'll be sure to update this article with the latest information.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

WWE 2K25 looks to be one of this year's best Xbox games and best PC games if you're a wrestling fan. It may not be on Game Pass, but you can still pick it up for some nice discounts thanks to CDKeys deals on each of its editions you can check out below. Note that if you buy the Deadman Edition or The Bloodline Edition, you'll get Early Access and can start playing today ahead of the full March 14 launch.