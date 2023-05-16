Layers of Fear's release date is hauntingly close

What you need to know

Bloober Team has announced the release date for their upcoming psychological horror title, Layers of Fear.

Layers of Fear will be released on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on June 15, 2023.

This anthology includes the original Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2, all existing DLC, and even a brand-new chapter, reimagined in Unreal 5.

Bloober Team has built its identity around horror video games from The Medium to The Blair Witch. While the bulk of their team is heads-down on the highly anticipated remake of Silent Hill 2, Bloober Team and co-development partner, Anshar Studios have decided to revisit and reimagine the entire Layers of Fear saga in Unreal Engine 5. After its announcement last year, horror enthusiasts have received the official release date.

Layers of Fear is launching on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on June 15, 2023. Fans of the franchise and newcomers alike will soon have the chance to experience Layers of Fear, its Inheritance DLC, Layers of Fear 2, and a brand-new chapter in stunning detail thanks to the team's efforts to rebuild these legacy horror titles in Unreal Engine 5. And if the month-long wait is too much, you can dive in and play the limited-time demo of Layers of Fear on Steam (opens in new tab) from now until May 22.

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

Many of the best Xbox games are horror titles, so Layers of Fear has some healthy competition. When Layers of Fear was revealed in 2022, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno detailed the company's approach to revisiting Layers of Fear.

"Our plan was to recreate the games, but we didn't want to make it a simple collection of two remastered games. We've worked out a new approach, something that is maybe not yet obvious."

While it remains to be seen how dramatically different Layers of Fear will be from its predecessors, one this is abundantly clear — 2023 continues to be a stacked year for horror video games. Dead Space, Resident Evil 4, Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Alan Wake 2, and countless other noteworthy titles keep the scares and tension coming. And it's almost certain horror sickos will be treated to even more announcements at Summer Game Fest 2023.