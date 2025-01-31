This intriguing, upcoming indie Soulslike/Metroidvania hybrid has received a new title just a few months away from releasing for Xbox and PC
Mandragora has been rebranded as 'Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree' and will be released on April 17, 2025.
Knights Peak and Primal Game Studio, the publisher and developer respectively for the upcoming Xbox title / upcoming PC title, Mandragora, have announced that they have rechristened it as 'Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree,' just a few months ahead of releasing on its April 17, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.
As to why Mandragora was renamed to Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree, Eugenio, the PV of Publishing at Knights Peak, had this to say:
Then Zoltan Zsuffa, the CEO of Primal Game Studio, added:
For those who haven't heard of this game, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is a 2.5D action RPG originally announced back in 2023. The game was originally supposed to be released in 2024 but was delayed to April 17, 2025. This game aims to combine the dark atmosphere and brutally difficult combat of Soulslikes with the in-depth exploration of the Metroidvania sub-genre.
Set in a medieval-fantasy land slowly being eaten away by a corruptive force known as 'Entropy,' players embark on a dire quest to save what's left of their world by navigating through desolate ruins, fighting off horrifying creatures, and making complex moral decisions that will shape their destiny.
To help players complete this daunting quest, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree will feature a rich character class system where players can take one of six classes. Each of these classes will have unique talent trees with over 200 active and passive upgrade skills for players to experiment with and perfect their play style.
Players will need to master these classes fast as Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree will pit them against savage enemies, 19 intimidating mini-bosses, and 15 insanely formidable bosses.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Along the way, players will experience a macabre, somber story written by Brian Mitsoda (the writer for the cult-classic RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines) and immerse themselves in an atmospheric soundtrack composed by Christos Antoniou (Septicflesh) and performed by the FILMharmonic Orchestra of Prague.
Are you willing to step forth into a ruined world in hopes of saving what's left?
As an enjoyer of grim Soulslikes such as Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and Lies of P, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree has piqued my intrigue. Its picturesque art direction looks well done, the combat looks pretty tough, and its character class system with the diverse skill trees looks promising.
However, with big titles like South of Midnight and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launching around the same time as Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree, will it be able to stand out from the competition and become one of the best Xbox games and the best PC games of 2025? Find out later this spring when Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree launches on April 17, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree
Light your accursed Witch Lantern and cut through ghoulish monsters, vampires, and demons to save a crumbling world from Entropy in Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree.
Wishlist at: Steam (PC) | Microsoft Store (Xbox)
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!