Metaphor: ReFantazio gets a new trailer at The Game Awards 2023

What you need to know

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a JRPG being developed by Studio Zero and published by Atlus that was announced earlier in the year.

The game appears to mash up a number of different settings for something truly unique.

A new trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio was shown off during the Game Awards 2023, showing off snippets of gameplay.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in Fall 2024.

The next completely new game from Atlus continues to look bonkers.

Metaphor ReFantazio, a new JPRG from Persona franchise developer Atlus, is still on the way, and the team pulled up to the Game Awards 2023 with a brand-new trailer. In it, we see a tournament unfolding that will determine rule of the throne. Check out the trailer below:

There's no exact release date right now, but Metaphor: ReFantazio is currently slated to launch at some point in Fall 2024 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Developing...