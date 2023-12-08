Metaphor: ReFantazio gets a new trailer at The Game Awards 2023
The next game from the creators of Persona 5 is coming to Xbox and PC in Fall 2024.
What you need to know
- Metaphor: ReFantazio is a JRPG being developed by Studio Zero and published by Atlus that was announced earlier in the year.
- The game appears to mash up a number of different settings for something truly unique.
- A new trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio was shown off during the Game Awards 2023, showing off snippets of gameplay.
- Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in Fall 2024.
The next completely new game from Atlus continues to look bonkers.
Metaphor ReFantazio, a new JPRG from Persona franchise developer Atlus, is still on the way, and the team pulled up to the Game Awards 2023 with a brand-new trailer. In it, we see a tournament unfolding that will determine rule of the throne. Check out the trailer below:
There's no exact release date right now, but Metaphor: ReFantazio is currently slated to launch at some point in Fall 2024 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.
Developing...
