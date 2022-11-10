Get Minecraft Dungeons' Fauna Faire Adventure Pass for free with Amazon Prime
The latest Season of Minecraft Dungeons joins Prime Gaming.
What you need to know
- Prime Gaming is a major part of Amazon Prime, with various benefits across Twitch and access to free games and in-game content.
- On Thursday, the service announced its latest member perk: Minecraft Dungeons' Fauna Faire Adventure Pass.
- Players can jump into the latest Minecraft Dungeons Seasonal Adventure at no additional cost through Prime Gaming.
- The perk is redeemable only for the PC version of Minecraft Dungeons through the Microsoft Store.
Amazon Prime offers dozens of services and benefits to subscribers all over the world, with one major part of the subscription being Prime Gaming. Alongside various perks for regular Twitch viewers, Prime Gaming provides access to dozens of free games, in-game content, and exclusive loot. On Thursday, the service announced the latest addition to its pool of member perks.
Minecraft Dungeons Season 3 Fauna Faire is currently in full swing, with players able to explore a plethora of new pet-themed content, including new The Tower floors, unique pets and cosmetics, and even a free level available to all players. Those who want to eke even more out of the Seasonal Adventure could invest in the premium Adventure Pass with dozens more exclusive cosmetic items and content, but now that pass is included for free with Prime Gaming.
From now until Jan. 9, 2023, Prime Gaming subscribers can redeem a code for Minecraft Dungeons' Fauna Faire Adventure Pass (opens in new tab) at no additional charge. The code is only compatible with Minecraft Dungeons on PC through the Microsoft Store, but players can use their earned rewards across Minecraft Dungeons on every platform thanks to cross-save and cross-play features.
If a free premium Adventure Pass is exactly what you needed to convince you to try one of the best Xbox-made games around, Minecraft Dungeons is currently available through PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However you choose to play, Amazon Prime is currently offering a way to enjoy the latest Minecraft Dungeons content as a part of Fauna Faire.
Amazon Prime is a monthly subscription that gives you dozens of unique benefits through Amazon, including Prime Gaming with free games and in-game content, Twitch subscriptions, and so much more. Now, it also lets you enjoy the latest Minecraft Dungeons Seasonal Adventure.
Minecraft Dungeons is available on every tier of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, making Microsoft's flagship gaming subscription the best way to experience the unique Minecraft action-RPG, wherever you play.
