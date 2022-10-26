Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.22 brings tweaks to camels and chiseled bookshelves

What you need to know

Shortly after the release of Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w43a, Mojang Studios released a new Minecraft Preview build.

Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.22 includes various tweaks for Minecraft 1.20 experimental features.

Tweaked features include camels, such as their dash and walking animation, and chiseled bookshelves.

It also includes a variety of general bug fixes and improvements for The Wild Update.

Minecraft Preview players across the wide range of support platforms can look forward to another build on Wednesday, courtesy of Mojang Studios. The latest pre-release Minecraft version is still built on The Wild Update, but does include various tweaks and changes aimed at experimental Minecraft 1.20 features like the Camel and chiseled bookshelf.

Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.22 continues to refine and improve Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" with a series of bug fixes and vanilla parity gains. Players who are more future-conscious can enable the experimental features for the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update and enjoy changes to how camels dash, heal over time, and walk. Chiseled bookshelves also get helpful tooltips for controller users and a fixed recipe to include more types of wood.

The Preview comes hot on the heels of Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w43a, which included more minor Minecraft 1.20 alterations alongside sweeping changes to the Creative inventory menus and the addition of Player Report Drafts.

Minecraft has long been considered one of Xbox's greatest games, but recent updates have failed to excite some long-time Minecraft players. With Minecraft 1.20, Mojang Studios is involving the community more than ever before — and attempting to control expectations — by revealing its features and changes a piece at a time. The Minecraft 1.20 update should arrive in full sometime during 2023.

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.22 includes:

Minecraft 1.20 experimental features

Camels

The length of a Camel dash is now influenced by the Speed and Jump Boost effects

A Camel now keeps dashing until it touches ground or water

Camels now slowly heal over time

Camel Spawn Egg now has new colors to better fit the color palette

Changed the Camel's walk animation based on community feedback

Camel walking animation now matches its movement speed

Chiseled bookshelves

Added controller tooltip "Place Book" if the player looks at a non-full Chiseled Bookshelf holding a Book, Book and Quill, written Book or enchanted Book

Added controller tooltip "Remove Book" if the player looks at a non-empty Chiseled Bookshelf while holding nothing or anything else than a Book, Book and Quill, written Book or enchanted Book

Fixed the recipe for Chiseled Bookshelf so that it can be constructed from any type of Planks and wooden Slabs that have the standard tags

Features & bug fixes

Dressing room

Added a new flow to introduce the new Minecraft Cast Characters and how to use said characters as one's appearance

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the player could clip through some walls while stuck inside blocks

When stuck inside a block, players will now be pushed towards the nearest open area

Graphical

Fixed choppy performance after resuming the game due to incorrectly presented frames

Mob shadows render properly on Android devices using ANGLE

Items

Using the Anvil to enchant or fix items will no longer rename items unintentionally

Mobs

Fixed a bug where Slimes and Magma Cubes could break Shield durability every tick

Fixed a bug where Pufferfish could break Shield durability every tick

Armor Stands will now drop their offhand item upon destruction

Fixed a bug that caused the Ender Dragon to not load if the world was saved and loaded while it was alive

Performance & stability

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when loading into some Marketplace worlds on low memory devices

Fixed a crash that could occur when actors with a non-player owner went through End Portals

Touch controls

Fixed an issue on mobile devices when swimming; charging a Bow, Crossbow, or Trident, no longer launch the weapon immediately

Fixed an issue where joystick gestures were stopped if your finger overlapped with the hotbar

Resolved an issue where players couldn't interact with the hotbar in some resource packs with the new touch controls

The sprint and descend buttons in the crosshair mode now have the same colour as other buttons

Resolved an issue where quickly tapping "Ascend" and "Descend" would cancel flying in the new touch controls Going forward, double tapping "Descend" is how flying is cancelled

Status icons now follow the safe zone when in touch mode

Adjusted status icons to form in one row across width of screen when in touch to account for new touch controls

Vanilla parity

General

Lily Pads now pop with sound and particles when run into by a Boat

Most blocks destroyed from lack of support now have visual particles, audio effects, and cause vibration events

Coral Fans can no longer be placed on the side of Slab blocks

Coral Fans can now survive on top of solid transparent blocks like Glass

Blocks

Chiseled and Cut Red Sandstone now have smooth undersides

Spectator Mode

Spectator Mode players can no longer spawn a Warden through Sculk Shriekers

Spectator Mode players can no longer activate Sculk Sensors or Pressure Plates

Spectators no longer block players from interacting with other entities (blocks, buttons, levers, etc.)

General

Released `BlockCollisionBoxComponent` outside of experimental toggle in JSON formats 1.19.50 and higher

Released `BlockCraftingTableComponent` outside of experimental toggle in JSON formats 1.19.50 and higher

Molang

Fixed `has_property` to return `1` when a property exists and `0` when not, rather than the opposite of that

Recipes

Recipes that have the same inputs but have different outputs will now display content errors (excludes, crafting table and stonecutter recipes)

User interface

Fixed contrast issue of the little arrow in dropdown components on hover, the unselected toggle components and the toggle / sliders in chat settings

