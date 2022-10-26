Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.22 brings tweaks to camels and chiseled bookshelves
A new Preview with more tweaks for experimental features.
What you need to know
- Shortly after the release of Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w43a, Mojang Studios released a new Minecraft Preview build.
- Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.22 includes various tweaks for Minecraft 1.20 experimental features.
- Tweaked features include camels, such as their dash and walking animation, and chiseled bookshelves.
- It also includes a variety of general bug fixes and improvements for The Wild Update.
Minecraft Preview players across the wide range of support platforms can look forward to another build on Wednesday, courtesy of Mojang Studios. The latest pre-release Minecraft version is still built on The Wild Update, but does include various tweaks and changes aimed at experimental Minecraft 1.20 features like the Camel and chiseled bookshelf.
Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.22 continues to refine and improve Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" with a series of bug fixes and vanilla parity gains. Players who are more future-conscious can enable the experimental features for the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update and enjoy changes to how camels dash, heal over time, and walk. Chiseled bookshelves also get helpful tooltips for controller users and a fixed recipe to include more types of wood.
The Preview comes hot on the heels of Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w43a, which included more minor Minecraft 1.20 alterations alongside sweeping changes to the Creative inventory menus and the addition of Player Report Drafts.
Minecraft has long been considered one of Xbox's greatest games, but recent updates have failed to excite some long-time Minecraft players. With Minecraft 1.20, Mojang Studios is involving the community more than ever before — and attempting to control expectations — by revealing its features and changes a piece at a time. The Minecraft 1.20 update should arrive in full sometime during 2023.
The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.22 includes:
Minecraft 1.20 experimental features
Camels
- The length of a Camel dash is now influenced by the Speed and Jump Boost effects
- A Camel now keeps dashing until it touches ground or water
- Camels now slowly heal over time
- Camel Spawn Egg now has new colors to better fit the color palette
- Changed the Camel's walk animation based on community feedback
- Camel walking animation now matches its movement speed
Chiseled bookshelves
- Added controller tooltip "Place Book" if the player looks at a non-full Chiseled Bookshelf holding a Book, Book and Quill, written Book or enchanted Book
- Added controller tooltip "Remove Book" if the player looks at a non-empty Chiseled Bookshelf while holding nothing or anything else than a Book, Book and Quill, written Book or enchanted Book
- Fixed the recipe for Chiseled Bookshelf so that it can be constructed from any type of Planks and wooden Slabs that have the standard tags
Features & bug fixes
Dressing room
- Added a new flow to introduce the new Minecraft Cast Characters and how to use said characters as one's appearance
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the player could clip through some walls while stuck inside blocks
- When stuck inside a block, players will now be pushed towards the nearest open area
Graphical
- Fixed choppy performance after resuming the game due to incorrectly presented frames
- Mob shadows render properly on Android devices using ANGLE
Items
- Using the Anvil to enchant or fix items will no longer rename items unintentionally
Mobs
- Fixed a bug where Slimes and Magma Cubes could break Shield durability every tick
- Fixed a bug where Pufferfish could break Shield durability every tick
- Armor Stands will now drop their offhand item upon destruction
- Fixed a bug that caused the Ender Dragon to not load if the world was saved and loaded while it was alive
Performance & stability
- Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when loading into some Marketplace worlds on low memory devices
- Fixed a crash that could occur when actors with a non-player owner went through End Portals
Touch controls
- Fixed an issue on mobile devices when swimming; charging a Bow, Crossbow, or Trident, no longer launch the weapon immediately
- Fixed an issue where joystick gestures were stopped if your finger overlapped with the hotbar
- Resolved an issue where players couldn't interact with the hotbar in some resource packs with the new touch controls
- The sprint and descend buttons in the crosshair mode now have the same colour as other buttons
- Resolved an issue where quickly tapping "Ascend" and "Descend" would cancel flying in the new touch controls
- Going forward, double tapping "Descend" is how flying is cancelled
- Status icons now follow the safe zone when in touch mode
- Adjusted status icons to form in one row across width of screen when in touch to account for new touch controls
Vanilla parity
General
- Lily Pads now pop with sound and particles when run into by a Boat
- Most blocks destroyed from lack of support now have visual particles, audio effects, and cause vibration events
- Coral Fans can no longer be placed on the side of Slab blocks
- Coral Fans can now survive on top of solid transparent blocks like Glass
Blocks
- Chiseled and Cut Red Sandstone now have smooth undersides
Spectator Mode
- Spectator Mode players can no longer spawn a Warden through Sculk Shriekers
- Spectator Mode players can no longer activate Sculk Sensors or Pressure Plates
- Spectators no longer block players from interacting with other entities (blocks, buttons, levers, etc.)
Technical updates
General
- Released `BlockCollisionBoxComponent` outside of experimental toggle in JSON formats 1.19.50 and higher
- Released `BlockCraftingTableComponent` outside of experimental toggle in JSON formats 1.19.50 and higher
Molang
- Fixed `has_property` to return `1` when a property exists and `0` when not, rather than the opposite of that
Recipes
- Recipes that have the same inputs but have different outputs will now display content errors (excludes, crafting table and stonecutter recipes)
User interface
- Fixed contrast issue of the little arrow in dropdown components on hover, the unselected toggle components and the toggle / sliders in chat settings
Minecraft: Bedrock Edition
Minecraft 1.20 is heading to all players within the next year, and players can continue to test its features early with Minecraft Preview builds. The next major content update for Minecraft is all about player expression and representation.
