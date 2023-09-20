The latest Minecraft: Bedrock Edition update gives you a recipe book and lets you crawl

What you need to know

1.20.30 is the latest content update for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, and it's releasing to all players and platforms now.

The update includes several quality-of-life improvements and features, pulled out of testing.

This includes the recipe book for unlocking recipes and enhanced recipe searching.

Players now also have the ability to crawl under 1-block gaps, and the "You died" screen has been refreshed.

It has been a very long day for Xbox and anyone who covers Xbox (confused? Check out our coverage on the recent Xbox leaks), which is why it's so easy for smaller news like this to fall through the cracks. Minecraft players, a nifty patch update is now rolling out to everyone across all Bedrock Edition platforms with a handful of great quality-of-life improvements and features.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.20.30 is a modest release, but it does include a number of features coming out of testing and over 100 fixes for community-reported issues. It's a good step for one of the best Xbox games while we wait for news on what comes next from Mojang Studios at Xbox.

You can find a quick overview of the biggest changes in the 1.20.30 patch update below, but you can get the full changelog from the Minecraft website.

Recipe unlocking. The recipe book is finally getting the same functionality Java Edition players have had for ages, specifically unlocking new recipes as you collect new resources and materials. Players can now be notified when new recipes are available to them, helping ease new players into the game or inform veteran players of new content. Players can opt to disable recipe unlocking in the "Create World" screen to play the game as it was before the update

The recipe book is finally getting the same functionality Java Edition players have had for ages, specifically unlocking new recipes as you collect new resources and materials. Players can now be notified when new recipes are available to them, helping ease new players into the game or inform veteran players of new content. Improved recipe searching. It's now easier to search for specific recipes in the recipe book, as search queries will now only match the beginning of any word in an item's name. For example, searching "tor" will return all torch variants, but will not return detectors. The search also supports recipe unlocking, and is able to return locked recipes.

It's now easier to search for specific recipes in the recipe book, as search queries will now only match the beginning of any word in an item's name. For example, searching "tor" will return all torch variants, but will not return detectors. The search also supports recipe unlocking, and is able to return locked recipes. Crawling. Yes, you can crawl in Minecraft now. Another feature brought over from Java Edition, players can now crawl under 1-block gaps with ease, making actual tunnels perfectly feasible.

Yes, you can crawl in Minecraft now. Another feature brought over from Java Edition, players can now crawl under 1-block gaps with ease, making actual tunnels perfectly feasible. Countless other changes. There are a ton of fixes and improvements in this update, including improvements to vanilla parity, increases to the amount of diamond at lower levels, and plenty more. It's a long list, but you can peruse the full changelog linked above for more info.

You can now install Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.20.30 on any supported device, including Xbox, Windows PC, PlayStation, Switch, Android, and iOS. It's not the most exciting update, but hey, that's okay. Minecraft Live 2023 is official, and we should hear a lot more about the future of Minecraft there, including what the next major Minecraft content update will be.

Of course, that also means a brand-new Mob Vote, during which the Minecraft community will vote for one of three mobs to be added to Minecraft in the next major content update. Last year's Mob Vote winner was the Sniffer, and I can't wait to see what our options are this year.