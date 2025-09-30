This reminds me I need to turn my RTX on.

Microsoft's Minecraft just dropped one heck of an update for users on Bedrock and Java Edition. Welcome to the Copper Age!

According to the official Minecraft website:

"Minecraft has entered The Copper Age! Express yourself in every shade of copper as you transform this versatile metal into handy tools, shiny armor, gleaming light sources, oxidizing decor, smart storage, and even lively mechanical companions known as copper golems. Whether scraped or oxidized, this is the start of a new clonking era of creativity! Unearth the power of copper in Minecraft now!"

New chests that can be sorted without mods?! Are you kidding me? This is awesome!

I'm thrilled to jump back into either edition, whichever one I can get my friends to join me in. Personally, I've become a Bedrock fan for the simplicity of life without people bemoaning me to play with a 200+ modpack on their dedicated server.

I did that whole thing for a good 15 years; sometimes, I want to play what the developer has created.

Some highlights include, but are not limited to:

Hello my pretties. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Copper Golem

The Copper Golem is a new mob that can be spawned by placing a Jack o'Lantern or Carved Pumpkin on top of a Copper block.

Copper Golems oxidize over time and can be waxed like Copper blocks.

If the Copper Golem is fully oxidized and not waxed, it will turn into a Copper Golem Statue.

Copper Golems can help with sorting items into Chests.

Long story short, make sure to wax your golems to keep them in peak performance. I can't wait to go around my server telling people to keep their golems waxed.

Time for something a little more cute than wooden torches on the ground. (Image credit: Microsoft)

New Copper Decorations:

Copper Torch

Copper Bars

Copper Chain

Copper Lantern

The fact that all these items will oxidize over time is so cool to me. I know Minecraft isn't the first game to have some sort of oxidization, that crown goes to Terraria and Hobo: Tough Life (That's a real game), but I love this feature.

I know I already said I wanted to try playing through this without mods, but now I'm imagining myself creating a mod that allows golems to self-wax themselves in a room to prevent oxidation. I can't believe I just wrote that sentence.

There are tons of other items that have been added along with the Copper Age update, not to mention a slew of interactions like enchanting, durability, and more.

If you're interested in checking out the full patch notes for the Bedrock Edition or Java Editions, click the respective links.

A copper home for a copper sunset. (Image credit: Microsoft)

As for other things I need to test and check out, how cool would it be if copper doors changed their open/close noise based on the level of oxidation the door has gone through? Or, for that matter, what if they did it with every form of moving copper block in the update?

Imagine a copper golem walking around, generating some creaky noises because it's becoming overrun with oxidation. Perhaps that's already in-game, but I haven't had a chance to check it out since I'm too busy writing about the update that just dropped.

I also need to check out whether golems, which become statues once fully oxidized, can be brought back to life once waxed. If not, then keeping my golems all clean and shiny is going to become another chore I'll pass onto my wife, who swears up and down that all she likes to do is keep the area tidy and mine!

What about this Copper Age update catches your attention? Let us know below in the comments or on social media, we'll be sure to check out whatever it is you have to say!

