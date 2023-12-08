Monster Hunter Wilds trailer analysis: The details you might have missed as the series heads to the badlands

What you need to know

Monster Hunter Wilds, the seventh major installment of the Monster Hunter franchise, has been revealed at The Game Awards 2023.

The reveal trailer teases that Monster Hunter Wilds will have a desert/Badlands setting with environmental hazards, mounts similar to Monster Hunter Rise's Palamutes will return, and new and familiar monsters to hunt.

Monster Hunter Wilds is scheduled to be released in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

2023's Game Awards has been one of the biggest yet with tons of new games announced and new release dates for highly anticipated upcoming Xbox games and upcoming PC titles. The biggest highlight for me personally was that Capcom finally revealed Monster Hunter Wilds, the next major entry in the Monster Hunter series.

This game will be the first Monster Hunter title designed for the current generation of consoles like Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Judging from the trailer, it looks like this entry is aiming to take full advantage of next-gen hardware to push the series to even greater heights of immersion and gameplay than Monster Hunter World did.

So let's dive deep into this trailer and analyze it to see what we can expect from this long-awaited next-gen successor to Monster Hunter World.

Monster Hunter is going wild in the Badlands

The world of Monster Hunter is a wild place to live in. (Image credit: Capcom)

The first thing that strikes me about this trailer is the setting. It looks like the main general area that Monster Hunter Wilds will take place in is a desert or Badlands-style environment. There is vast amounts of desert, minimal vegetation, and plenty of mountains in the distance.

Monster Hunter has featured desert-style locale in the past but never on the huge sense scale and immersion that this trailer is hinting at. For example, the trailer shows that the player will have to contend with dangerous weather patterns such as sandstorms and thunderstorms while hunting monsters.

Now granted, that isn't to say Monster Hunter Wilds will only take place in the desert. Previous Monster Hunter games had a variety of locales to hunt in to complement the main hunting grounds like swamps, forests, icelands, volcanoes etc. but we will wait to see more.

A land potentially bigger than all of Monster Hunter World awaits you. (Image credit: Capcom)

The end of the trailer showcases a giant view of the desert area which stretches for miles with creatures running around. This could imply that the player can traverse and explore this expansive land too. If that's the case, Monster Hunter Wilds could be the first truly open-world game in the series.

This means that Monster Hunter's small sandbox zones may potentially be replaced by gigantic open-worlds as big as the ones seen in iconic open-world games such as Witcher 3 or GTA 5.

Giddy-up as mounts are here to stay in Monster Hunter

Run for your life against the coming sandstorms. (Image credit: Capcom)

The next striking element shown is that Monster Hunter Wilds will feature the return of mounts by showing the player character an Iron Greatsword, riding on a velociraptor mount trying to get away from a horde of monsters and a giant sandstorm. This mount is capable of running great distances, gliding in the air, and jumping high to cross rocky terrain.

Mounts were a game mechanic introduced in the spin-off series, Monster Hunter Stories, where the player could tame monsters like Pokémon and ride them into hunts.

Use your mount's abilities to overcome precarious terrain and avoid getting struck by lightning. (Image credit: Capcom)

The mainline series started dabbling into the idea in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne with the Raider Ride mechanic. It let players summon small monsters and transport them to destinations selected on a map but they had no direct control over them.

Monster Hunter Rise expanded on this concept much further with the introduction of Palamutes. These were giant dog mounts that the player could directly control while riding and aided them in battle alongside the series' iconic cat helpers, the Palicos.

After seeing this new velociraptor mount in Monster Hunter Wilds, this tells me that mounts in the mainline Monster Hunter series are here to stay for good. Not to mention, it looks like mounts will be a necessity in this game as there will be leagues of more ground to cover than in previous games and there will be lots of fast weather hazards to avoid. In short, trekking on foot is looking to be no longer a viable travel option.

Another thing to note about the mount is that it is carrying bags, camping equipment, and a Bowgun of some kind. This is speculation on my part but this could mean the mount may also provide the means to let players camp anywhere on the map now instead of resting at pre-fixed locations like in previous games. Mounts may allow players to switch weapon load-outs in the middle of combat.

New desert-themed monsters and familiar foes

Some monsters are peaceful and will not attack the player unless provoked. (Image credit: Capcom)

The last major element revealed is, of course, the new monsters. Monster Hunter Wilds' trailer gives us a glimpse of some of the new monsters that will populate this desert-themed locale. The first new monster we see is a herd of peaceful, Amardillo-looking dinosaurs. Some of these dinosaurs have giant spikes growing out of their spikes which look like they act as lightning rods to protect their herd from being struck by lightning during thunderstorms as seen in the trailer.

We also see some tiny creatures that resemble the Compsognathus dinosaur, running in front of monsters that look like a mixture of a raptor, and a buffalo. The last new monster is a pack of vicious beasts that look like a cross between Bernese Mountain dogs and bears, chasing the player and attacking the smaller monsters.

New lands means new monsters to hunt. (Image credit: Capcom)

The final shot of the trailer shows that Monster Hunter's mascot monster, Rathalos the Flying Wyvern will also be making a return to this game. From what we can gather, It looks like Monster Hunter Wilds' roster of new monsters will be going back to a more grounded and realistic aesthetic compared to Monster Hunter Rise's roster of mythologically inspired beasties. And these are just the small monsters, so I can't wait to see what the larger new monsters will look like.

Are you ready for the next generation of monster hunting?

And there you have our first glimpse into the next generation of Monster Hunter. As a diehard Monster Hunter fan, I'm really happy to see the series moving forward to next-gen consoles. We can finally see the full power of Capcom's RE Engine breathe new life into Monster Hunter much like it has done for Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, and Street Fighter.

On the downside, the wait for this title is going to be painful as Monster Hunter Wilds won't be coming out until 2025 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. I can't wait to see more of what Monster Hunter Wilds has in store and see if has what it takes to top Monster Hunter World as one of the franchise's best Xbox games.

Have you spotted any hidden details we missed in the trailer? Let us know in the comments and we'll get theorizing with you.