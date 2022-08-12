MultiVersus Season 1's release date is Aug. 15, features new Battle Pass

What you need to know

Player First Games have confirmed that MultiVersus' Season 1 release date is now Aug. 15.

The season will feature a brand new Battle Pass, new modes and other types of content scattered throughout its duration, and the new playable characters Rick and Morty.

Morty is slated to become available on Aug. 23, while Rick's release date is currently unknown.

The developers behind the popular new crossover-themed platform fighter MultiVersus have announced that the game's first season is officially releasing on Aug. 15, and that it will feature a brand new Battle Pass complete with fresh rewards for players to earn. Additionally, the next playable character, Morty (of Rick and Morty fame), is slated to become available a little over a week later on Aug. 23.

In a follow-up Tweet, the developers clarified that new game modes and other types of new content coming in Season 1 will be scattered throughout the season's duration. "Everything we are bringing to you in Season 1 will not drop on the same day," the game's official Twitter account confirmed. "New modes and content will be spread through the life of the Season. We'll continue to share dates on all the fun things to come!"

This news follows the recent delay of Season 1 and Morty, which were both originally expected to go live on Aug. 9. At the time, it was unclear how long the Season 1 delay would last, but now we know that it was only a minor week-long one. Players will have to wait a bit longer before they can get their hands on Morty, but thankfully he'll be available before the end of the month as long as there are no further delays.

The other star of Rick and Morty, Rick Sanchez, is also an upcoming MultiVersus character expected to arrive at some point later in Season 1. We don't currently know more than that, however, as Player First Games hasn't revealed any details about his class, moveset, or perks.

MultiVersus is free-to-play and available now in open beta on Xbox and PC. If you're unsure of who to play, check out our MultiVersus tier list for our highest-ranked picks. Don't miss our guide to the best MultiVersus perks, either, as choosing the most useful ones can give you an edge in your matches.