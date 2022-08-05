The best MultiVersus perks for every character: Tier list, signature, and more

Whether you'll emerge victorious or be defeated in a MultiVersus match is almost completely dependent on your skill with your chosen fighter, but one way you can get a small advantage is by selecting good perks for your character. Perks provide small, but impactful buffs to your team's stats, helping you and your ally dish out or soak up more damage, debuff enemies, stay more mobile in combat, and more. In games against equally skilled opponents, having a strong perk selection can be the difference-maker.

However, with so many perks available to choose in MultiVersus, it can be tough to know which perks are the best and which ones you should generally avoid. Don't worry, though; in this guide, we'll go over a tier list of all of the perks in the game, and we'll also take a look at what the best perks for each character are.

MultiVersus perks tier list

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

In the table below, we've put together a tier list of all of the perks available to pick from in MultiVersus. Note that just because a perk is in a low tier, it doesn't mean it's bad. It just means that compared to other options, the perk is generally considered less useful and is more situational in nature. Some perks are powerful on a variety of characters, while others are only worth picking for specific fighters.

Tier Perks S Lumpy Space Punch, Percussive Punch Power, Deadshot, Wildcat Brawler, Absorb ‘n’ Go, Slippery Customer, Kryptonian Skin, Triple Jump, Speed Force Assist, Coffeezilla A Ice to Beat You!, Snowball Effect, Hit ‘Em While They’re Down, Second Wind Beneath Your Wings, School Me Once…, Stronger Than Ever, Sturdy Dodger, Tasmanian Trigonometry, Aerial Acrobat, Last Stand, Retaliation-Ready, Make It Rain, Dog! B Shirt Cannon Sniper, Collateral Damage, Painted Target, Static Electricity, That’s (Not) All, Folks!, Up, Up, and A-Slay, ‘Toon Elasticity, Boundless Energy, Back To Back, Fancy Footwork, Gravity Manipulation, Leg Day Champ, Hit Me if You're Able C Slippery When Feint, That’s Flammable, Doc!, I’ll Take That, Armor Crush, Clear the Air, … In a Single Bound!, I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Keep in mind that in MultiVersus, you're limited to a handful of different perk selections for each character, so you can't just equip all of the S-tier perks on every fighter. Also, many of the best perks for each fighter can't be used until you unlock them by playing with that character and leveling them up, so prioritize practicing with fighters and getting some experience under your belt before worrying about what perks to use.

Best Arya Stark perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Betrayal (Hitting an ally with Arya's Dagger has a longer cooldown, but the ally is given an Enraged buff. If Arya dashes to a dagger on an ally, she Enrages herself)

Betrayal (Hitting an ally with Arya's Dagger has a longer cooldown, but the ally is given an Enraged buff. If Arya dashes to a dagger on an ally, she Enrages herself) Perk 1: Snowball Effect (Your team deals 7% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damage)

Snowball Effect (Your team deals 7% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damage) Perk 2: Percussive Punch Power (Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies horizontally)

Percussive Punch Power (Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies horizontally) Perk 3: Second Wind Beneath Your Wings (Your team refreshes air special attacks after ringing out an enemy)

Arya is an incredibly aggressive character and is at her strongest when using her powerful aerial moves. As such, it's best to opt for perks that optimize her damage and ability to ring out opponents. Snowball Effect increases Arya's damage against injured foes, while Percussive Punch Power makes horizontal knockback attacks — of which, Arya has several — hit harder. Second Wind Beneath Your Wings resets your aerial specials when you ring out an opponent, allowing you to attempt offstage knockouts more effectively than you'd be able to otherwise. Finally, the Betrayal Signature Perk will enhance your team's damage output by Enraging them whenever you hit them with a throwing dagger.

Best Batman perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Bouncerang (Hitting an enemy with the Batarang while it is returning to Batman will apply maximum stacks of weakened debuff.)

Bouncerang (Hitting an enemy with the Batarang while it is returning to Batman will apply maximum stacks of weakened debuff.) Perk 1: That's (Not) All, Folks! (Ringing out enemies while near the blast zone pushes the attacker back towards the center of the map)

That's (Not) All, Folks! (Ringing out enemies while near the blast zone pushes the attacker back towards the center of the map) Perk 2: Hit 'Em While They're Down (Your team deals 5% increased damage when hitting debuffed enemies)

Hit 'Em While They're Down (Your team deals 5% increased damage when hitting debuffed enemies) Perk 3: Gravity Manipulation (Your team receives 10% increased fast fall speed)

Batman is an offense-focused bruiser who excels when used to constantly pressure opponents with heavy-hitting melee strikes. That's (Not) All, Folks! and Gravity Manipulation enhance his ability to quickly get where he needs to be, while Bouncerang and Hit 'Em While They're Down form a deadly one-two perk combo that allows him to weaken enemies and then hit them for even more increased damage than usual.

Best Bugs Bunny perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Comin' Through Doc (After leaving an existing tunnel, Bugs Bunny and his allies release a shockwave that damages nearby enemies)

Comin' Through Doc (After leaving an existing tunnel, Bugs Bunny and his allies release a shockwave that damages nearby enemies) Perk 1: Coffeezilla (Your team receives 10% reduced ability Cooldown duration)

Coffeezilla (Your team receives 10% reduced ability Cooldown duration) Perk 2: Speed Force Assist (Your team receives 4% increased base movement speed)

Speed Force Assist (Your team receives 4% increased base movement speed) Perk 3: Sturdy Dodger (Your team receives armor for 1 second after successfully neutral dodging a projectile)

Bugs is a powerful ranged fighter, so our perk selection here is centered around improving his defense and increasing attack uptime. Coffeezilla reduces your cooldowns, while Sturdy Dodger protects Bugs with armor after you dodge return fire from other long-range fighters. Both Speed Force Assist and Comin' Through Doc enhance Bugs' ability to keep foes at a distance, with the former buffing his movement speed and the latter discouraging enemies from being near his tunnels.

Best Finn the Human perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Going Out of Business (All the items in Finn's shop are discounted by 200 Gold for 10 seconds after FInn's Ally is rung out. The discount is permanent after Finn reaches 100 damage)

Going Out of Business (All the items in Finn's shop are discounted by 200 Gold for 10 seconds after FInn's Ally is rung out. The discount is permanent after Finn reaches 100 damage) Perk 1: Wildcat Brawler (Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground)

Wildcat Brawler (Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground) Perk 2: Speed Force Assist (Your team receives 4% increased base movement speed)

Speed Force Assist (Your team receives 4% increased base movement speed) Perk 3: Stronger Than Ever (Your team receives armor for 5 seconds after respawning)

Finn is a grounded assassin character with lots of powerful horizontal attacks, so Wildcat Brawler is a fantastic perk choice that enhances these with extra damage. Speed Force Assist, meanwhile, increases your movement speed and helps you stay aggressive. Going Out of Business gives you a huge discount on the buffs from Finn's shop whenever a teammate goes down, while Stronger Than Ever is a powerful support buff that gives your team protective armor for a full five seconds when they respawn.

Best Garnet perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Electric Groove (Applying Shocked to enemies as Garnet or her ally grant stacks of Garnet's Rhythm)

Electric Groove (Applying Shocked to enemies as Garnet or her ally grant stacks of Garnet's Rhythm) Perk 1: Static Electricity (After allies move on the ground for 4 seconds, their next projectile applies Shocked to enemies. Leaving the ground restarts the timer)

Static Electricity (After allies move on the ground for 4 seconds, their next projectile applies Shocked to enemies. Leaving the ground restarts the timer) Perk 2: Percussive Punch Power (Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies horizontally)

Percussive Punch Power (Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies horizontally) Perk 3: Speed Force Assist (Your team receives 4% increased base movement speed)

Garnet is similar to Finn in that she's a grounded fighter, but she's less reliant on combos and has more of an emphasis on powerful knockback strikes. To capitalize on that, we recommend using Percussive Punch Power to make Garnet's attacks knock people back further. Static Electricity also has excellent synergy with Electric Groove, as since you don't want to be airborne with Garnet often, you should have no trouble staying on the ground and buffing attacks with the Shocked status effect. The speed boost and armor break attack buff provided by Garnet's Rhythm stacks with Speed Force Assist and is always nice to have, so why not keep it active as much as possible?

Best Harley Quinn perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Smooth Moves (Harley's ground and air side specials also become dodges, giving her brief invulnerability at the beginning of the attack)

Smooth Moves (Harley's ground and air side specials also become dodges, giving her brief invulnerability at the beginning of the attack) Perk 1: Fancy Footwork (Your team receives 5% extra dodge distance)

Fancy Footwork (Your team receives 5% extra dodge distance) Perk 2: Slippery Customer (Your team receives a 10% longer dodge invulnerability window)

Slippery Customer (Your team receives a 10% longer dodge invulnerability window) Perk 3: Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air)

Harley Quinn is arguably the best fighter in MultiVersus in terms of dodging, so you should focus on that when selecting her perks. Smooth Moves is her bread-and-butter that allows her to dodge and deal damage simultaneously, making her an effective counter-attacker. Meanwhile, Fancy Footwork and Slippery Customer enhance your dodge distance and I-frames, improving their effectiveness significantly. Triple Jump also gives Harley an additional jump when she lands her air side special, which is something you should try to do often to take advantage of Smooth Moves.

Best Iron Giant perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Afterburners (When Iron Giant's rocket boots ignite the ground, they leave behind firewalls)

Afterburners (When Iron Giant's rocket boots ignite the ground, they leave behind firewalls) Perk 1: School Me Once (Your team receives a projectile block buff for 2 seconds after being knocked back by a projectile)

School Me Once (Your team receives a projectile block buff for 2 seconds after being knocked back by a projectile) Perk 2: Back To Back (Your team receives 6% reduced damage when near an ally)

Back To Back (Your team receives 6% reduced damage when near an ally) Perk 3: Wildcat Brawler (Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground)

Iron Giant is essentially a gigantic brick wall of HP and armor, so we may as well make him even more durable. School Me Once allows you to block projectiles after being knocked back by one, while Back to Back gives you 6% damage resistance as long as you're near your teammate (with Iron Giant's massive size, this is easy to maintain). Afterburners punishes enemies for trying to chase you while using your rocket boots, as they'll get burned by the firewalls. Wildcat Brawler will also improve your melee attacks on the ground, which is generally where Iron Giant is at his best.

Best Jake the Dog perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Sticky (Enemies that touch Jake while he's stretching are briefly stunned, making them easier to hit with his buns)

Sticky (Enemies that touch Jake while he's stretching are briefly stunned, making them easier to hit with his buns) Perk 1: Lumpy Space Punch (Your team deals 5% increase damage with melee attacks in the air)

Lumpy Space Punch (Your team deals 5% increase damage with melee attacks in the air) Perk 2: Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air)

Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air) Perk 3: Second Wind Beneath Your Wings (Your team refreshes air special attacks after ringing out an enemy)

There's a solid argument to be made that Jake is the best overall fighter in the game — he's certainly an S-tier pick on our MultiVersus tier list — and the main reason why is because he pairs a high damage output with rapid aerial movement. The Sticky perk makes it very difficult for foes to hit him while he's performing his signature stretch move, as they'll get stunned in the process. Meanwhile, Lumpy Space Punch buffs his air attack damage, and both Triple Jump and Second Wind Beneath Your Wings gives him extra aerial mobility.

Best LeBron James perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: For Three! (LeBron and his allies that hit enemies with a basketball from far away cause the basketball to explode, dealing damage and knockback to all nearby enemies)

For Three! (LeBron and his allies that hit enemies with a basketball from far away cause the basketball to explode, dealing damage and knockback to all nearby enemies) Perk 1: Make it Rain, Dog! (Your team receives 20% increased projectile speed)

Make it Rain, Dog! (Your team receives 20% increased projectile speed) Perk 2: Gravity Manipulation (Your team receives 10% increased fast fall speed)

Gravity Manipulation (Your team receives 10% increased fast fall speed) Perk 3: Leg Day Champ (Your team receives 10% increased jump height)

Unlike most other bruisers, LeBron's strengths lie with the power of ranged attacks with his basketball. We leaned into that by buffing its movement speed with Make it Rain, Dog! and its overall utility and usefulness with For Three!, which makes the ball explode and knockback enemies when it hits opponents far away from you. Leg Day Champ also gives you a nice jump height buff, making it easier to hit players with the basketball from afar. Gravity Manipulation also helps you fall back to the ground faster, which is useful for initiating more jumps.

Best Reindog perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Fire Fluff (Reindog's fireball creates a larger firewall upon hitting the ground)

Fire Fluff (Reindog's fireball creates a larger firewall upon hitting the ground) Perk 1: Tasmanian Trigonometry (Your team receives a 15% increased base knockback influence)

Tasmanian Trigonometry (Your team receives a 15% increased base knockback influence) Perk 2: Make it Rain, Dog! (Your team receives 20% increased projectile speed)

Make it Rain, Dog! (Your team receives 20% increased projectile speed) Perk 3: Hit 'Em While They're Down (Your team deals 5% increased damage when hitting debuffed enemies)

Reindog is a strong ranged support character that excels at debuffing characters with his specials, so increasing his ability to support teammates is the best way to build him. Tasmanian Trigonometry makes it easier for your teammates to resist being knocked back, while Hit 'Em While They're Down buffs the damage you and your ally does after you debuff opponents. Make it Rain, Dog! makes your projectiles faster and harder to dodge, while the Fire Fluff perk increases the size of the firewall created by Reindog's Fireball.

Best Shaggy perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: One Last Zoinks (Shaggy gains rage automatically after passing 100 damage)

One Last Zoinks (Shaggy gains rage automatically after passing 100 damage) Perk 1: Last Stand (Your team does 10% increased damage after reaching 100 damage)

Last Stand (Your team does 10% increased damage after reaching 100 damage) Perk 2: Snowball Effect (Your team deals 7% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damage)

Snowball Effect (Your team deals 7% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damage) Perk 3: Lumpy Space Punch (Your team deals 5% increase damage with melee attacks in the air)

Shaggy is one of the most well-rounded fighters in MultiVersus, so we chose to give him some general perk buffs to match. Snowball Effect will make him deal more damage to foes that are already injured badly, while Lumpy Space Punch enhances his aerial attacks. One Last Zoinks also has fantastic synergy with Last Stand, as they both buff your damage output significantly after you've taken 100 damage or more.

Best Steven Universe perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Bounce Bubble (Enemies have their hitstun extended and velocity increased after getting knocked into Steven's wall or platform shields)

Bounce Bubble (Enemies have their hitstun extended and velocity increased after getting knocked into Steven's wall or platform shields) Perk 1: Up, Up, and A-Slay (Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies upward)

Up, Up, and A-Slay (Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies upward) Perk 2: Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air)

Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air) Perk 3: Slippery Customer (Your team receives a 10% longer dodge invulnerability window)

Steven Universe excels at punishing enemies by knocking them into his wall and platform shields, but his biggest downside is that he's very squishy and can't take much punishment before getting KO'd. To enhance his strength and mitigate his weakness, we've taken Bounce Bubble and Up, Up, and A-Slay to improve the damage and hitstun of knocks into his shields, using Triple Jump and Slippery Customer to get an extra jump and a more effective dodge for maximum evasiveness.

Best Superman perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Sniper Punch (Superman's aim punch range is extended. The damage and knockback from the aim punch are increased at long distances but decreased in close quarters)

Sniper Punch (Superman's aim punch range is extended. The damage and knockback from the aim punch are increased at long distances but decreased in close quarters) Perk 1: Wildcat Brawler (Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground)

Wildcat Brawler (Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground) Perk 2: Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air)

Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air) Perk 3: Last Stand (Your team does 10% increased damage after reaching 100 damage)

Superman is a jack-of-all-trades tank, so we like to use perks that buff multiple aspects of his kit rather than go for a specific and focused build. Sniper Punch allows you to catch faraway enemies off-guard with a devastating version of Superman's aim punch, while Wildcat Brawler enhances all of your grounded melee attacks. The extra jump provided by Triple Jump is useful for aerial aggression or evasion, while Last Stand gives you a chance to turn the tables on your opponent once you've soaked up lots of damage.

Best Taz perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: I Gotta Get In There! (Taz's allies can jump into his dogpile, giving it more damage, more knockback, longer duration and armor)

I Gotta Get In There! (Taz's allies can jump into his dogpile, giving it more damage, more knockback, longer duration and armor) Perk 1: Percussive Punch Power (Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies horizontally)

Percussive Punch Power (Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies horizontally) Perk 2: Tasmanian Trigonometry (Your team receives 15% increased base knockback influence)

Tasmanian Trigonometry (Your team receives 15% increased base knockback influence) Perk 3: School Me Once ... (Your team receives a projectile block buff for 2 seconds after being knocked back by a projectile)

Taz is a powerful brawler with lots of strong melee moves, but he lacks some of the ranged attacks that other characters have. As such, the best perks for Taz are the ones that improve his close-range combat potential or make it harder for enemies to crowd control him with projectiles and knockback. Percussive Punch Power increases the damage of many of Taz's attacks, while Tasmanian Trigonometry and School Me Once ... allow you to resist knockback and block projectiles after getting hit by one, respectively. I Gotta Get In There! is ideal in team matches since your ally will be able to join your dogpile and increase its damage and duration.

Best Tom and Jerry perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Dynamite Split (Reflecting Tom's dynamite with his tennis racket will split it into 3 dynamite sticks)

Dynamite Split (Reflecting Tom's dynamite with his tennis racket will split it into 3 dynamite sticks) Perk 1: Shirt Cannon Sniper (Your team's projectiles deal 7% increased damage to far away victims)

Shirt Cannon Sniper (Your team's projectiles deal 7% increased damage to far away victims) Perk 2: That's Flammable, Doc! (For 3 seconds after knocking back an enemy with a projectile, your team can melee attack that enemy to ignite them for 1 second)

That's Flammable, Doc! (For 3 seconds after knocking back an enemy with a projectile, your team can melee attack that enemy to ignite them for 1 second) Perk 3: Make it Rain, Dog! (Your team receives 20% increase projectile speed)

Similar to Bugs, Tom and Jerry are ranged characters that excel at peppering foes with projectile after projectile. As such, we like buffing those ranged attacks by using Shirt Cannon Sniper to improve their long-range damage, That's Flammable, Doc! to allow your ally to light enemies on fire after you hit them with a projectile, and Make it Rain, Dog! to make all your projectiles move faster. Dynamite Split is a tricky move to pull off, but when you do, the triple dynamite sticks will do huge damage.

Best Velma perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Studied (Velma spawns with 1 piece of evidence already collected)

Studied (Velma spawns with 1 piece of evidence already collected) Perk 1: Deadshot (Your team deals 5% increase damage with projectiles)

Deadshot (Your team deals 5% increase damage with projectiles) Perk 2: Shirt Cannon Sniper (Your team's projectiles deal 7% increased damage to far away victims)

Shirt Cannon Sniper (Your team's projectiles deal 7% increased damage to far away victims) Perk 3: Ice to Beat You! (Your team's projectiles deal 1 stack of ice if they knock enemies back)

Velma's Police Car move is absolutely devastating, so we've put together a perk build that focuses on helping you build up to it as efficiently as possible. Studied provides you with a piece of evidence upon spawning, and as you move around the arena collecting more evidence for the Police Car attack, you can launch projectiles buffed by Ice to Beat You! to freeze opponents trying to stop you. Deadshot and Shirt Cannon Sniper increase the damage of these projectiles, ensuring that you're contributing plenty of damage to the battle while looking for evidence pieces.

Best Wonder Woman perks

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Signature Perk: Shield of Athena (Dodging creates a barrier that blocks enemy projectiles. The barrier goes on cooldown after a successful block)

Shield of Athena (Dodging creates a barrier that blocks enemy projectiles. The barrier goes on cooldown after a successful block) Perk 1: Back To Back (Your team receives 6% reduced damage when near an ally)

Back To Back (Your team receives 6% reduced damage when near an ally) Perk 2: Kryptonian Skin (Your team receives 4% reduced incoming damage)

Kryptonian Skin (Your team receives 4% reduced incoming damage) Perk 3: Stronger Than Ever (Your team receives armor for 5 seconds after respawning)

Last but certainly not least, Wonder Woman is arguably the best tank fighter in the game when you have a teammate. Therefore, we've chosen Back to Back, Kryptonian Skin, and Stronger Than Ever to increase your team's damage resistance and provide protective armor after respawning. The Shield of Athena signature perk is also an exceptional counter to ranged projectile spam.

MultiVersus is available now in open beta on Xbox and PC. It's completely free-to-play and is one of the best fighting games for Xbox on the market right now, so you should definitely give it a shot if you haven't already. If you want to unlock a large portion of the game's characters right away, we recommend the MultiVersus Founder's Pack.