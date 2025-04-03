Nintendo secures two more patents, making a U.S. anti-Palworld lawsuit more likely

Defeating boss Pals in the open world or in dungeons rewards you with Ancient Civilization Parts.

Nintendo has strengthened its legal position against Palworld, securing two additional patents that could be used in a lawsuit against developer Pocketpair. With a total of four patents now in hand, a legal battle in the U.S. appears increasingly likely in the coming months.

According to Gamesfray,, a publication specializing in video game litigation, Nintendo has been actively acquiring patents that target Palworld’s mechanics. The company recently secured a third patent intended for use against the game, and a fourth is now on the verge of approval.

What patents did Nintendo already have in the US?

Nintendo was granted two patents before this latest development:

On December 31, 2024, Nintendo was granted a patent (No. 12,179,111) by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This patent describes a system with two modes—one for aiming and throwing a capture item at a character, and another for battling using a previously captured character.

On February 11, 2025, Nintendo got another patent (No. 12,220,638). This one expands on the capturing system, adding elements like an aiming mechanism, a success-rate indicator, and the action of launching an item to catch a character.

Both patents target specific gameplay mechanics that resemble elements of Palworld. However, Pocketpair seemingly anticipated these patents and modified Palworld in update v.0.3.11, which briefly caused major issues (for example, my Chillet no longer spawned underground).



Since these mechanics were changed, these two patents may not be as effective in a lawsuit as Nintendo had hoped.

What are the two new patents Nintendo just acquired?

Nintendo may claim that Palworld infringes on it patent with the ability to ride Pals like Jetragon (Image credit: Windows Central)

On March 11, the USPTO granted Nintendo U.S. Patent No. 12,246,255 regarding the "smooth switching of riding objects in a game." However they also had a whopping 22 out of 23 claims rejected.



Nintendo requested a meeting with the USPTO regarding the patent 18/652,883 , which similarly deals with the switching of rideable object.



Following some modified claims again reported and downloadable via GamesFray, these changes were accepted, meaning the patent is now on track to be fully granted.



How did Nintendo get the fourth patent through the USPTO?

As mentioned, both of these patents address the same game mechanic, but in the US you cannot get two patents for the same invention.



By submitting this disclaimer, Nintendo agreed to:

Link the new patent (18/652,883) to the existing one (12,246,255) to prevent them from being sold separately or used unfairly in lawsuits.

Limit the duration of the new patent so it won’t last longer than the first one.

Though the patent isn’t fully granted yet, the USPTO’s website now lists it as “Allowed — Notice of Allowance Not Yet Mailed” (as of April 1, 2025).

What happens next?

Gamesfray believe this means Nintendo’s U.S. lawsuit against Pocketpair could begin "as early as late spring or summer 2025." Once the new patent is officially published in the USPTO’s patent register, Nintendo will have four patents to potentially use against Palworld.

Whether Nintendo will proceed with legal action or reconsider remains to be seen. But for now, all signs point toward an impending courtroom battle.